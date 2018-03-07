NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

NIDAHAS TROPHY: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ मैच में हार के बाद गुस्‍से में भारतीय फैंस, आकाश चोपड़ा ने कही यह बात...

निधास ट्रॉफी त्रिकोणीय टी20 सीरीज के शुरुआती मैच में भारतीय टीम की श्रीलंका के हाथों हुई हार से भारतीय फैंस निराश हैं. इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा के नेतृत्‍व वाली टीम इंडिया 174 रन के सम्‍मानजनक स्‍कोर को भी डिफेंड नहीं कर पाई.

,
14 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
NIDAHAS TROPHY: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ मैच में हार के बाद गुस्‍से में भारतीय फैंस, आकाश चोपड़ा ने कही यह बात...

मैच में रोहित शर्मा के नेतृत्‍व वाली टीम इंडिया को श्रीलंका ने 5 विकेट से हराया (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. मैच में पांच विकेट से हार गई टीम इंडिया
  2. रोहित शर्मा बैटिंग में भी रहे असफल
  3. श्रीलंका के लिए परेरा ने खेली तूफानी पारी
नई दिल्‍ली: निधास ट्रॉफी त्रिकोणीय टी20 सीरीज के शुरुआती मैच में भारतीय टीम की श्रीलंका के हाथों हुई हार से भारतीय फैंस निराश हैं. इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा के नेतृत्‍व वाली टीम इंडिया 174 रन के सम्‍मानजनक स्‍कोर को भी डिफेंड नहीं कर पाई. कुसल परेरा ने 66 रन की तूफानी पारी खेलते हुए श्रीलंका के क्रिकेट प्रेमियों को खुश होने का मौका दिया. श्रीलंका टीम ने मैच के लिए जरूरी 175 रन के टारगेट को 9 गेंद शेष रहते पांच विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया. टूर्नामेंट में टीम इंडिया को खिताब का दावेदार माना जा रहा था, ऐसे में फैंस को इस हार से काफी निराशा हुई. कुछ प्रशंसकों भारतीय टीम, खासकर गेंदबाजों और कप्‍तान रोहित शर्मा के प्रदर्शन पर नाराजगी भी जताई.
 
मैच में भारतीय टीम की हार के बाद ट्विटर पर इस तरह के कमेंट सामने आए..

हालांकि कुछ फैंस ने इस हार के बाद उम्‍मीद जताई कि भारतीय टीम आगे के मैचों में अच्‍छा प्रदर्शन करते हुए टूर्नामेंट में जोरदार वापसी करेगी. आगे के मैचों में रोहित शर्मा के प्रदर्शन को लेकर भी वे आशावान नजर आए.

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर आकाश चोपड़ा को भी उम्‍मीद है कि आगे के मैचों में भारतीय टीम की ओर से अच्‍छा प्रदर्शन देखने को मिलेगा. उन्‍होंने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, जब आप करीब आधा दर्जन स्‍टार प्‍लेयर्स को रेस्‍ट देते हैं तो कुछ मैच हारने पर इस तरह की हायतौबा मचाना ठीक नहीं. हालांकि वे यह जोड़ने से नहीं चूके कि बांग्‍लादेश को भी हराना भारतीय टीम के लिए आसान नहीं होगा.
  वीडियो: पुजारा बोले, धोनी और कोहली में जीत की भूख है कॉमन
गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को आर. प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम में खेले गए मैच में भारत ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए शिखर धवन (90) की शानदार बल्लेबाजी के दम पर 5 विकेट पर 174 रन बनाए. शिखर धवन के अलावा मनीष पांडे ने भी भारत के लिए 37 रन की पारी खेली. जवाब में खेलते हुए 175 रन के लक्ष्य को श्रीलंका ने कुसल परेरा (66) की शानदार अर्धशतकीय पारी के दम पर हासिल कर लिया और पांच विकेट से जीत हासिल की.  


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

त्रिपुरा, मेघालय व नागालैंड विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के ताज़ा परिणाम, ग्राफिक्स व LIVE विश्लेषण


लोकप्रिय

14 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पेरियार की मूर्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने से पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी नाराज, गृहमंत्री से की बात
Nidahas trophyIndia Vs Srilanka

Advertisement

 
 
 