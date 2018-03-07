Gone On Duck. 2 Mins Of Silence For Haters Who Said Rohit Sharma Performs Only Against Sri Lanka.#SLvIND#SLvsIND#INDvSL#INDvsSL#RohitSharma— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 6, 2018
India b team too ordinary.— YOYO (@ding4dongcom) March 6, 2018
Too many chance going away#IndvSl
हालांकि कुछ फैंस ने इस हार के बाद उम्मीद जताई कि भारतीय टीम आगे के मैचों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करते हुए टूर्नामेंट में जोरदार वापसी करेगी. आगे के मैचों में रोहित शर्मा के प्रदर्शन को लेकर भी वे आशावान नजर आए.
Never thought a batsman like @vijayshankar260 can bowl well than bowlers especially in t20 #NidhasTrophy#SriLanka#INDvSL#SLvsIND— Manoj Patra (@manoj757) March 7, 2018
Sir I request you , please do not find reason of defeat. We believe that our team will come with energy in next match.And we should provide energy to team INDIA from all way .— gajanan jadhav (@gajananjadhav13) March 7, 2018
Those Viratians who are trolling Rohit for that defeat should remember this same SL team defeated India in CT17 by chasing 320+ easily— Naman K. Garg(@Naman_1345) March 6, 2018
Virat also got out on Duck in that match
वीडियो: पुजारा बोले, धोनी और कोहली में जीत की भूख है कॉमन
When you rest half a dozen players, you must make peace with losing a few games...Bangladesh will be tough to beat too. #SLvIND#NidhasTrophy— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 6, 2018
