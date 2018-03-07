खास बातें मैच में पांच विकेट से हार गई टीम इंडिया रोहित शर्मा बैटिंग में भी रहे असफल श्रीलंका के लिए परेरा ने खेली तूफानी पारी

Gone On Duck. 2 Mins Of Silence For Haters Who Said Rohit Sharma Performs Only Against Sri Lanka.#SLvIND#SLvsIND#INDvSL#INDvsSL#RohitSharma — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 6, 2018

India b team too ordinary.

Too many chance going away#IndvSl — YOYO (@ding4dongcom) March 6, 2018

Sir I request you , please do not find reason of defeat. We believe that our team will come with energy in next match.And we should provide energy to team INDIA from all way . — gajanan jadhav (@gajananjadhav13) March 7, 2018

Those Viratians who are trolling Rohit for that defeat should remember this same SL team defeated India in CT17 by chasing 320+ easily

Virat also got out on Duck in that match — Naman K. Garg(@Naman_1345) March 6, 2018

When you rest half a dozen players, you must make peace with losing a few games...Bangladesh will be tough to beat too. #SLvIND#NidhasTrophy — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 6, 2018

निधास ट्रॉफी त्रिकोणीय टी20 सीरीज के शुरुआती मैच में भारतीय टीम की श्रीलंका के हाथों हुई हार से भारतीय फैंस निराश हैं. इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा के नेतृत्‍व वाली टीम इंडिया 174 रन के सम्‍मानजनक स्‍कोर को भी डिफेंड नहीं कर पाई. कुसल परेरा ने 66 रन की तूफानी पारी खेलते हुए श्रीलंका के क्रिकेट प्रेमियों को खुश होने का मौका दिया. श्रीलंका टीम ने मैच के लिए जरूरी 175 रन के टारगेट को 9 गेंद शेष रहते पांच विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया. टूर्नामेंट में टीम इंडिया को खिताब का दावेदार माना जा रहा था, ऐसे में फैंस को इस हार से काफी निराशा हुई. कुछ प्रशंसकों भारतीय टीम, खासकर गेंदबाजों और कप्‍तान रोहित शर्मा के प्रदर्शन पर नाराजगी भी जताई.हालांकि कुछ फैंस ने इस हार के बाद उम्‍मीद जताई कि भारतीय टीम आगे के मैचों में अच्‍छा प्रदर्शन करते हुए टूर्नामेंट में जोरदार वापसी करेगी. आगे के मैचों में रोहित शर्मा के प्रदर्शन को लेकर भी वे आशावान नजर आए.टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर आकाश चोपड़ा को भी उम्‍मीद है कि आगे के मैचों में भारतीय टीम की ओर से अच्‍छा प्रदर्शन देखने को मिलेगा. उन्‍होंने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, जब आप करीब आधा दर्जन स्‍टार प्‍लेयर्स को रेस्‍ट देते हैं तो कुछ मैच हारने पर इस तरह की हायतौबा मचाना ठीक नहीं. हालांकि वे यह जोड़ने से नहीं चूके कि बांग्‍लादेश को भी हराना भारतीय टीम के लिए आसान नहीं होगा.गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को आर. प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम में खेले गए मैच में भारत ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए शिखर धवन (90) की शानदार बल्लेबाजी के दम पर 5 विकेट पर 174 रन बनाए. शिखर धवन के अलावा मनीष पांडे ने भी भारत के लिए 37 रन की पारी खेली. जवाब में खेलते हुए 175 रन के लक्ष्य को श्रीलंका ने कुसल परेरा (66) की शानदार अर्धशतकीय पारी के दम पर हासिल कर लिया और पांच विकेट से जीत हासिल की.