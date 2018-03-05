NIDAHAS TROPHY: ट्राई सीरीज जीतने का दावेदार तो भारत ही है, जानिए 6 बड़ी वजह

That's what the three teams are playing for - The Nidahas Trophy which is all set to begin from the 6th of March 2018 #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/MO8gGuTdWz— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2018
And we are all ready to Jet Set Go! 🇱🇰 Here we come! #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/GI1iczAmNC— BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2018
"We are happy to be here and expect to play some good cricket in the Nidahas Trophy" - Captain @ImRo45pic.twitter.com/21BgXLmPcO— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2018
Hill running at Nehru Park. CardioPumpculars!! helps in strengthening your foundation. #Fitness#Training#StayingFit ## pic.twitter.com/qk5G3UYBGG— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 28, 2018
If you are afraid of failure you don't deserve to be successful..!! #IndvsSA#Bleedblue#JaiMataDipic.twitter.com/HAqZMstLzt— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 21, 2018
Bangladesh squad for the Nidahas Trophy 2018.— Daily Cricket (@dailycricketbd) March 4, 2018
Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out due to injury. Mahmudullah to lead the side.
Bangladesh Squad News: https://t.co/ZHz1eQxKLz#dailycricket#NidahasTrophy2018#squadpic.twitter.com/k78FjbWBPR
#HeroNidahasTrophy SL Squad:— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) February 28, 2018
1. Chandimal – Captain
2. Upul Tharanga
3. D Gunathilaka
4. Kusal Mendis
5. D Shanaka
6. Kusal Perera
7. Thisara Perera
8. J Mendis
9. S Lakmal – Vice Captain
10. I Udana
11. Akila Dananjaya
12. A Aponso
13. N Pradeep
14. D Chameera
15. D De Silva
