NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

NIDAHAS TROPHY: ट्राई सीरीज जीतने का दावेदार तो भारत ही है, जानिए 6 बड़ी वजह

रोहित शर्मा ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बड़प्पन और विनम्रता दिखाई है, लेकिन भारत मजबूत दावेदार नहीं है, यह शायद ही कोई मानेगा

,
68 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
NIDAHAS TROPHY: ट्राई सीरीज जीतने का दावेदार तो भारत ही है, जानिए 6 बड़ी वजह

ऋषभ पंत पर क्रिकेटप्रेमियों की सबसे ज्यादा निगाहें होंगी

खास बातें

  1. दिखेगा 6 का दम !
  2. त्रिदेव भूखे बैठे हैं!
  3. रोहित जैसा दूसरा कोई नहीं!
नई दिल्ली: मंगलवार से शुरू हो रही निधास ट्रॉफी ट्राई सीरीज के लिए श्रीलंका पहुंचने के बाद आयोजित पहली प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में भले ही भारतीय कार्यवाहक कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने विनम्रता दर्शाते हुए कहा हो कि टीम इंडिया खुद पर खिताब जीतने के दावेदार का तमगा लगाना पसंद नहीं करेगी, लेकिन सच यही है कि बिना विराट कोहली और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के बिना भी रोहित के रणबांकुरे ही यह ट्राई सीरीज जीतने के प्रबल दावेदार हैं. चलिए हम आपको बताते हैं वे छह बड़ी वजह, जिनके चलते भारत यह ट्राई सीरीज का सबसे बड़ा दावेदार है. 
 
दिखेगा 6 का दम!
इस टीम इंडिया में सेलेक्टरों ने छह युवाओं को मौका दिया है. ये युवा दीपक हूडा, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, ऋषभ पंत, विजय शंकर, मोहम्मद सिराज, शॉर्दुल ठाकुर को मौका दिया है. ये युवा सेलेक्टरों को इंप्रेस करने के लिए बहुत ही ज्यादा भूखे हैं. वास्तव में यह वह बात है, जो टीम इंडिया के पक्ष में जाती है. वजह यह है कि विजय शंकर और ऋषभ पंत ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं, जो दिन विशेष पर अपने बूते मैच जिता सकते हैं. 
यह भी पढ़ें :  NIDAHAS TROPHY: टीम इंडिया का कल श्रीलंका से मैच, युवा खिलाड़ि‍यों के पास चमक दिखाने का मौका...

रोहित जैसा कोई नहीं !
यह सही है कि दक्षिण अफ्रीकी जमीं पर रोहित शर्मा ने रुला कर रख दिया है. लेकिन करोड़ों भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमी दक्षिण अफ्रीका से पहले भारत में खेली गई श्रीलंका सीरीज नहीं ही भूले होंगे. एशियाई पिचों पर वनडे में तीन दोहरे शतक बनाने वाले रोहित शर्मा क्या कर सकते हैं, यह उपमहाद्वीप का बच्चा-बच्चा अच्छी तरह से जानता है. 
 

ये 'त्रिदेव' कुछ करके मानेंगे!
इस टीम में कुछ सीनियर हैं, जो अगले साल इंग्लैंड में होने वाले वाले विश्व कप के लिए टीम मैनेजमेंट की पॉलिसी में फिट होने के लिए अपनी जगह पक्की करने के लिए बहुत ही बुरी तरह फड़फड़ा रहे हैं. सुरेश रैना और मनीष पांडे की फड़फड़ाहट हाल में सभी ने देखी, तो केएल राहुल इसलिए फड़फड़ा रहे हैं कि उन्हें बस मौका मिलने भर का इंतजार है. और इन तीनों की यह फड़फड़ाहट दिन विशेष पर सामने वाली किसी भी टीम को डुबो सकती है. 
 
युजवेंद्र चहल को झेलना नहीं आसां!
यह सही है कि पिछले दिनों दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ एक मैच इस भारतीय लेग स्पिनर के लिए बहुत ही ज्यादा भारी पड़ा. लेकिन यह युजवेंद्र के लिए महज अपवाद भर रहा है. दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज सहित बाकी टी-20 मैचों में उनका इकॉनमी रेट और गेंदबाजी सभी ने देखी. और वह इस ट्राई सीरीज में भी भारत के लिए बड़ी ताकत साबित होने जा रहे हैं. 
 
शाकिब-अल हसन की चोट !
बांग्लादेश टीम के लिए शाकिब को चोट लगने का मतलब है कि बांग्लादेश की ताकत करीब-करीब आधी रह जाना. टूर्नामेंट शुरू होने से पहले शाकिब को कप्तान बनाया गया था. लेकिन चोट के पूरी तरह सही नहीं हो पाने के कारण उन्हें नाम  वापस लेना पड़ा. इसका पूरा फायदा भारत की युवा टीम को मिलेगा. शाकिब एक मैच जिताऊ खिलाड़ी हैं. और उनके चार ओवर के कोट से निपटना भारतीय युवा टीम के लिए आसान नहीं होता. 
 
एंजेलो मैथ्यूज के हटने से बढ़ी दिक्कतें
अगर शाकिब की चोट ने बांग्लादेश का नुकसान किया, तो कुछ ऐसा ही हाल ऑलराउंडर और नियमित एंजेलो मैथ्यूज ने मेजबान टीम के लिए किया, जो अपनी चोट से नहीं उबर सके.  वहीं. हालिया समय में श्रीलंकाई टीम का प्रदर्शन बहुत ही खराब रहा है. एंजेलो का हटना मेजबान टीम के मनोबल पर वार करेगा. और यह बात टीम इंडिया को फायदा पहुंचाएगी. 
 
VIDEO: विराट कोहली की अनुपस्थिति कैसा असर दिखाती है, यह देखने वाली बात होगी. 
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज जीतने के बाद अपने बिना सितारा खिलाड़ियों के बिना भी भारत यहां एक प्रबल दावेदार है. और शायद ही कोई इस बात से इनकार करेगा. कागज पर तो कम से कम रोहित के रणबांकुरे मजबूत नजर आ रहे हैं. और उम्मीद है कि यह मजबूती मैदान पर भी दिखेगी. 

 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

त्रिपुरा, मेघालय व नागालैंड विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के ताज़ा परिणाम, ग्राफिक्स व LIVE विश्लेषण


लोकप्रिय

68 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... नौजवानों के करियर से खेलते चयन आयोग
Nidahas Trophy T20 series

Advertisement

 
 
 