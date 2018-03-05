NIDAHAS TROPHY: ट्राई सीरीज जीतने का दावेदार तो भारत ही है, जानिए 6 बड़ी वजह

खास बातें दिखेगा 6 का दम ! त्रिदेव भूखे बैठे हैं! रोहित जैसा दूसरा कोई नहीं!

That's what the three teams are playing for - The Nidahas Trophy which is all set to begin from the 6th of March 2018 #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/MO8gGuTdWz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2018

And we are all ready to Jet Set Go! 🇱🇰 Here we come! #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/GI1iczAmNC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2018

"We are happy to be here and expect to play some good cricket in the Nidahas Trophy" - Captain @ImRo45pic.twitter.com/21BgXLmPcO — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2018

Bangladesh squad for the Nidahas Trophy 2018.

Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out due to injury. Mahmudullah to lead the side.

Bangladesh Squad News: https://t.co/ZHz1eQxKLz#dailycricket#NidahasTrophy2018#squadpic.twitter.com/k78FjbWBPR — Daily Cricket (@dailycricketbd) March 4, 2018

#HeroNidahasTrophy SL Squad:

1. Chandimal – Captain

2. Upul Tharanga

3. D Gunathilaka

4. Kusal Mendis

5. D Shanaka

6. Kusal Perera

7. Thisara Perera

8. J Mendis

9. S Lakmal – Vice Captain

10. I Udana

11. Akila Dananjaya

12. A Aponso

13. N Pradeep

14. D Chameera

15. D De Silva — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) February 28, 2018

इस टीम में कुछ सीनियर हैं, जो अगले साल इंग्लैंड में होने वाले वाले विश्व कप के लिए टीम मैनेजमेंट की पॉलिसी में फिट होने के लिए अपनी जगह पक्की करने के लिए बहुत ही बुरी तरह फड़फड़ा रहे हैं. सुरेश रैना और मनीष पांडे की फड़फड़ाहट हाल में सभी ने देखी, तो केएल राहुल इसलिए फड़फड़ा रहे हैं कि उन्हें बस मौका मिलने भर का इंतजार है. और इन तीनों की यह फड़फड़ाहट दिन विशेष पर सामने वाली किसी भी टीम को डुबो सकती है.यह सही है कि पिछले दिनों दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ एक मैच इस भारतीय लेग स्पिनर के लिए बहुत ही ज्यादा भारी पड़ा. लेकिन यह युजवेंद्र के लिए महज अपवाद भर रहा है. दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज सहित बाकी टी-20 मैचों में उनका इकॉनमी रेट और गेंदबाजी सभी ने देखी. और वह इस ट्राई सीरीज में भी भारत के लिए बड़ी ताकत साबित होने जा रहे हैं.बांग्लादेश टीम के लिए शाकिब को चोट लगने का मतलब है कि बांग्लादेश की ताकत करीब-करीब आधी रह जाना. टूर्नामेंट शुरू होने से पहले शाकिब को कप्तान बनाया गया था. लेकिन चोट के पूरी तरह सही नहीं हो पाने के कारण उन्हें नाम वापस लेना पड़ा. इसका पूरा फायदा भारत की युवा टीम को मिलेगा. शाकिब एक मैच जिताऊ खिलाड़ी हैं. और उनके चार ओवर के कोट से निपटना भारतीय युवा टीम के लिए आसान नहीं होता.अगर शाकिब की चोट ने बांग्लादेश का नुकसान किया, तो कुछ ऐसा ही हाल ऑलराउंडर और नियमित एंजेलो मैथ्यूज ने मेजबान टीम के लिए किया, जो अपनी चोट से नहीं उबर सके. वहीं. हालिया समय में श्रीलंकाई टीम का प्रदर्शन बहुत ही खराब रहा है. एंजेलो का हटना मेजबान टीम के मनोबल पर वार करेगा. और यह बात टीम इंडिया को फायदा पहुंचाएगी.दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज जीतने के बाद अपने बिना सितारा खिलाड़ियों के बिना भी भारत यहां एक प्रबल दावेदार है. और शायद ही कोई इस बात से इनकार करेगा. कागज पर तो कम से कम रोहित के रणबांकुरे मजबूत नजर आ रहे हैं. और उम्मीद है कि यह मजबूती मैदान पर भी दिखेगी.