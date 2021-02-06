अब सचिन तेंदुलकर के समर्थन में आए फैंस, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ #Istandwithsachin

पूरा देश तब बहुत ही ज्यादा हैरान रह गया था, जब देश के हिस्से से मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर के पोस्टर पर स्याही लगाने की तस्वीर सामने आयी थी. भारत के दक्षिण हिस्से में यह विरोध सचिन के अमरीकी पॉप सिंगर गायिका रिहाना को दिए गए जवाब के बाद हुआ था. सचिन के ट्वीट को गलत अर्थ में लिया गया और एक तबके ने यह माना कि सचिन ने जवाब के जरिए भारत सरकार का समर्थन किया है. बहरहाल, भारत रत्न सचिन के साथ हुए इस बर्ताव को बहुसंख्यक फैंस वर्ग ने बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं किया और अब यही वर्ग मास्टर ब्लास्टर के समर्थन में उतार आया है. ट्वीटर पर #IStandwithsachin के नाम से हैशटैक जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. और फैंस अपने नायक के समर्थन में लगातार ट्वीट कर रहे हैं.
सचिन के पूर्व साथी श्रीसंत ने मास्टर ब्लास्टर के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया है
Sachin Paaji is an emotion. He's the reason many boys like me aspired to play for our country. No words can express my love nd gratitude for @sachin_rt paaji. Thank u for being born in India. U have and u will always be the pride of India. #IStandWithSachin#NationWithSachin— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 6, 2021
Person who carried billion expectations on his shoulders for 24 years !— Sneha???????? (@Shinde25sneha) February 5, 2021
The one who has given us happiness during difficult times I Support him will forever support him @sachin_rt#IStandWithSachinpic.twitter.com/AfYlFcubV8
#IStandWithSachin— Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) February 5, 2021
He is the first player to put his nation flag on helmet @sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/n9zzzB6ykb
Always #IStandWithSachin Ji. ???????? pic.twitter.com/jWzsQzMui0— Amar Prasad Reddy???????? (@amarprasadreddy) February 5, 2021
1st player to put tri colour flag on helmet #IStandwithSachinpic.twitter.com/aiZWngjiTX— (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 5, 2020
