अब सचिन तेंदुलकर के समर्थन में आए फैंस, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ #Istandwithsachin

भारत रत्न सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) की तस्वीरों पर शुक्रवार को जैसी प्रतिक्रिया हुई, उससे पूरा देश हैरान था. तरह-तरह के सवाल हो रहे थे और अब भारत के ज्यादातर फैंस #IstandwithSachin के जरिए सचिन के प्रति समर्थन जता रहे हैं

सचिन तेंदुलकर की फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली:

पूरा देश तब बहुत ही ज्यादा हैरान रह गया था, जब देश के हिस्से से मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर के पोस्टर पर स्याही लगाने की तस्वीर सामने आयी थी. भारत के दक्षिण हिस्से में यह विरोध सचिन के अमरीकी पॉप सिंगर गायिका रिहाना को दिए गए जवाब के बाद हुआ था. सचिन के ट्वीट को गलत अर्थ में लिया गया और एक तबके ने यह माना कि सचिन ने जवाब के जरिए भारत सरकार का समर्थन किया है. बहरहाल, भारत रत्न सचिन के साथ हुए इस बर्ताव को बहुसंख्यक फैंस वर्ग ने बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं किया और अब यही वर्ग मास्टर ब्लास्टर के समर्थन में उतार आया है. ट्वीटर पर #IStandwithsachin के नाम से हैशटैक जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. और फैंस अपने नायक के समर्थन में लगातार ट्वीट कर रहे हैं. 

सचिन के पूर्व साथी श्रीसंत ने मास्टर ब्लास्टर के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया है

VIDEO: कुछ दिन पहले विराट ने करियर को लेकर बड़ी बात कही थी.

