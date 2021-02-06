अब सचिन तेंदुलकर के समर्थन में आए फैंस, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ #Istandwithsachin

सचिन के पूर्व साथी श्रीसंत ने मास्टर ब्लास्टर के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया है

Sachin Paaji is an emotion. He's the reason many boys like me aspired to play for our country. No words can express my love nd gratitude for @sachin_rt paaji. Thank u for being born in India. U have and u will always be the pride of India. #IStandWithSachin#NationWithSachin