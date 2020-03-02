खास बातें कहा, टी20 सीरीज में क्‍लीन स्‍वीप के बाद की जोरदार वापसी न्‍यूजीलैंड ने इसके बाद वनडे और टेस्‍ट सीरीज पर कब्‍जा जमाया अपने घरेलू मैदान पर लगातार छठी टेस्‍ट सीरीज जीता है न्‍यूजीलैंड

New Zealand vs India Test Series: व‍िराट कोहली की भारतीय टीम (New Zealand vs India) को न्‍यूजीलैंड के ख‍िलाफ टेस्‍ट सीरीज में 0-2 की करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. पांच मैचों की टी20 सीरीज में क्‍लीन स्‍वीप करके व‍िराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की भारतीय टीम ने न्‍यूजीलैंड दौरे की धमाकेदार शुरुआत की थी, लेक‍िन वनडे सीरीज के बाद मानो सब कुछ बदल गया. न्‍यूजीलैंड ने तीन वनडे मैचों की सीरीज एकतरफा अंतर से जीती और फ‍िर दो टेस्‍ट मैचों की सीरीज में भी भारत को करारी हार के ल‍िए मजबूर कर द‍िया. देश के कई पूर्व क्र‍िकेटरों ने भारतीय टीम के टेस्‍ट सीरीज के कमजोर प्रदर्शन पर हैरानी जताते हुए नाराजगी का इजहार क‍िया है, इनमें वीवीएस लक्ष्‍मण (VVS Laxman), ब‍िशन स‍िंह बेदी (Bishan Bedi) और मोहम्‍मद कैफ (Mohammad Kaif) शाम‍िल हैं.

क्‍लीन स्‍वीप' के बाद ICC टेस्‍ट चैंप‍ियनश‍िप टेबल में तीसरे स्‍थान पर पहुंचा न्‍यूजीलैंड

Many congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on beating India and winning the Test series comprehensively. India couldn't show the discipline required to stick it out and will be deeply disappointed. #NZvINDpic.twitter.com/znJZHLr8Kx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2020

How does one explain complete Kiwi dominance over No1 Test team..?!! Am struggling to press the right button..could someone pl help without being abusive or atrociously unkind to any individual..?!!Meanwhile let's praise NZ fr cool & calculated commitment..& staying Calm/Humble! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 2, 2020

New Zealand were whitewashed in the T20Is on 2nd Feb. In the month gone by since, they haven't conceded an inch. First in ODIs and now in Tests, they've been as clinical as it gets.

Congratulations on winning your 6th straight Test series at home, @BLACKCAPS#NZvINDpic.twitter.com/ZG3sLpmFIe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 2, 2020

Outclassed & out played.India were very poor & what hurts the most is the lack of fight.. Mainly from our batter's. Are we really as good as the WC points table shows.Great teams win outside their domain and against good teams. Time for some introspection.#NZvsIND#disappointed — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 2, 2020

Learnings for India - Need swing bowlers who pitch the ball up more than seam bowlers who hit the deck in NZ & the quest to find batsmen who can cope with swinging conditions must continue. Remember Ind 5/3? WC semis? Again swinging conditions, same opposition.#indvnz — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2020

In defence of Indian cricket, India has the best away record since 2015 and is by far the best performing Asian team in SENA countries. The question though is one of ambition. W4 L9 is the best an Asian team has done in SENA but given the resources, India must aim higher. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2020

भारत के भरोसेमंद बल्‍लेबाजों में शुमार रहे लक्ष्‍मण ने ट्वीट क‍िया-न्‍यूजीलैंड टीम को भारत को हराने और टेस्‍ट सीरीज आसानी से जीतने पर बहुत-बहुत बधाई. भारतीय टीम इस प्रदर्शन पर न‍िराश होगी. उसके बल्‍लेबाज व‍िकेट पर रुकने के ल‍िए जरूरी अनुशासन नहीं द‍िखा सके. पूर्व क्र‍िकेटर मोहम्‍मद कैफ ने अपने ट्वीट में ल‍िखा-दो फरवरी को न्‍यूजीलैंड को टी20I सीरीज में 'व्‍हाइट वॉश' का सामना करना पड़ा था. इसके बाद के एक माह में उन्‍होंने एक इंच भी जगह नहीं दी. पहले वनडे और अब टेस्‍ट सीरीज में वे बेहतरीन रहे. घरेलू मैदान पर लगातार छठी टेस्‍ट सीरीज जीतने पर न्‍यूजीलैंड टीम को बधाई.

पूर्व क्र‍िकेटर संजय मांजरेकर ने अपने ट्वीट में ल‍िखा-भारत के ल‍िए सबक...न्‍यूजीलैंड ने ऐसे स्‍व‍िंग बॉलर की जरूरत जो डेक को ह‍िट करने वाले सीम बॉलर के बजाय बॉल को आगे की ओर रखें. ऐसे बल्‍लेबाज भी जरूरी जो स्‍व‍िंग करने वाली कंडीशंस का बखूबी सामना कर सकें. आकाश चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट क‍िया, 'व‍िराट कोहली की कप्‍तानी में भारतीय टीम ज्‍यादातर व‍िदेशी सीरीज में मुकाबला देते द‍िखी थी लेक‍िन यह सीरीज पूरी तरह अलग रही. भारत ने इस सीरीज में केवल ह‍िस्‍सा ल‍िया. बल्‍लेबाजी और न्‍यूजीलैंड के लोअर ऑर्डर को जल्‍द आउट करने में नाकामी के कारण भारत को 'नीचा' देखना पड़ा. '