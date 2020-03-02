Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
NDTV Khabar
क्रिकेट

NZ vs IND: न्‍यूजीलैंड की सीरीज जीत को मोहम्‍मद कैफ ने इस मायने में बताया जबर्दस्‍त...

NZ vs IND: न्‍यूजीलैंड ने टेस्‍ट सीरीज में भारत को 2-0 से हराकर हर क‍िसी को हैरान क‍िया है

खास बातें

  1. कहा, टी20 सीरीज में क्‍लीन स्‍वीप के बाद की जोरदार वापसी
  2. न्‍यूजीलैंड ने इसके बाद वनडे और टेस्‍ट सीरीज पर कब्‍जा जमाया
  3. अपने घरेलू मैदान पर लगातार छठी टेस्‍ट सीरीज जीता है न्‍यूजीलैंड

New Zealand vs India Test Series: व‍िराट कोहली की भारतीय टीम (New Zealand vs India) को न्‍यूजीलैंड के ख‍िलाफ टेस्‍ट सीरीज में 0-2 की करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. पांच मैचों की टी20 सीरीज में क्‍लीन स्‍वीप करके व‍िराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की भारतीय टीम ने न्‍यूजीलैंड दौरे की धमाकेदार शुरुआत की थी, लेक‍िन वनडे सीरीज के बाद मानो सब कुछ बदल गया. न्‍यूजीलैंड ने तीन वनडे मैचों की सीरीज एकतरफा अंतर से जीती और फ‍िर दो टेस्‍ट मैचों की सीरीज में भी भारत को करारी हार के ल‍िए मजबूर कर द‍िया. देश के कई पूर्व क्र‍िकेटरों ने भारतीय टीम के टेस्‍ट सीरीज के कमजोर प्रदर्शन पर हैरानी जताते हुए नाराजगी का इजहार क‍िया है, इनमें वीवीएस लक्ष्‍मण (VVS Laxman), ब‍िशन स‍िंह बेदी (Bishan Bedi) और मोहम्‍मद कैफ (Mohammad Kaif) शाम‍िल हैं.

क्‍लीन स्‍वीप' के बाद ICC टेस्‍ट चैंप‍ियनश‍िप टेबल में तीसरे स्‍थान पर पहुंचा न्‍यूजीलैंड


 

 

 

 

 

भारत के भरोसेमंद बल्‍लेबाजों में शुमार रहे लक्ष्‍मण ने ट्वीट क‍िया-न्‍यूजीलैंड टीम को भारत को हराने और टेस्‍ट सीरीज आसानी से जीतने पर बहुत-बहुत बधाई. भारतीय टीम इस प्रदर्शन पर न‍िराश होगी. उसके बल्‍लेबाज व‍िकेट पर रुकने के ल‍िए जरूरी अनुशासन नहीं द‍िखा सके. पूर्व क्र‍िकेटर मोहम्‍मद कैफ ने अपने ट्वीट में ल‍िखा-दो फरवरी को न्‍यूजीलैंड को टी20I सीरीज में 'व्‍हाइट वॉश' का सामना करना पड़ा था. इसके बाद के एक माह में उन्‍होंने एक इंच भी जगह नहीं दी. पहले वनडे और अब टेस्‍ट सीरीज में वे बेहतरीन रहे. घरेलू मैदान पर लगातार छठी टेस्‍ट सीरीज जीतने पर न्‍यूजीलैंड टीम को बधाई.

पूर्व क्र‍िकेटर संजय मांजरेकर ने अपने ट्वीट में ल‍िखा-भारत के ल‍िए सबक...न्‍यूजीलैंड ने ऐसे स्‍व‍िंग बॉलर की जरूरत जो डेक को ह‍िट करने वाले सीम बॉलर के बजाय बॉल को आगे की ओर रखें. ऐसे बल्‍लेबाज भी जरूरी जो स्‍व‍िंग करने वाली कंडीशंस का बखूबी सामना कर सकें. आकाश चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट क‍िया, 'व‍िराट कोहली की कप्‍तानी में भारतीय टीम ज्‍यादातर व‍िदेशी सीरीज में मुकाबला देते द‍िखी थी लेक‍िन यह सीरीज पूरी तरह अलग रही. भारत ने इस सीरीज में केवल ह‍िस्‍सा ल‍िया. बल्‍लेबाजी और न्‍यूजीलैंड के लोअर ऑर्डर को जल्‍द आउट करने में नाकामी के कारण भारत को 'नीचा' देखना पड़ा. '



