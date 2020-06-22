इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जाने से पहले पाकिस्तान टीम को झटका, 3 खिलाड़ी पाए गए कोरोना पॉजिटिव  

खास बातें
- पाकिस्तान टीम के तीन खिलाड़ी कोरोना पॉजिटिव
- इंग्लैंड दौरे के लिए 28 जून को पाकिस्तान की टीम रवाना होने वाली है
- इंग्लैंड दौरे पर पाकिस्तान 3 टेस्ट और 3 टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलेगी
पाकिस्तान टीम (Pakistan Cricket Team) इंग्लैंड दौरे पर 28 जून को रवाना होने वाली है. उससे पहले पाकिस्तान टीम के लिए बुरी खबर आई है. पाकिस्तान के 3 खिलाड़ी कोरोना पॉजिटिव (Coronavirus) पाए गए हैं. इन खिलाड़ियों में शादाब खान, हारिस रऊफ और हैदर अली (Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan) शामिल है. बता दें कि इंग्लैंड दौरे के लिए पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने 29 खिलाड़ियों का चयन किया है जो इंग्लैंड रवाना होंगे. इंग्लैंड रवाना होने से पहले ही पाकिस्तान के लिए यह बुरी खबर सामने आ गई है. पाकिस्तान की टीम इंग्लैंड दौरे पर 3 टेस्ट और 3 टी-20 मैच खेलने वाली है. पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है.
Three of Pakistan's player Haider Ali,Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf (ahead of the England tour)have tested positive for Covid. Wishing them all a speedy recovery!— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 22, 2020
पाकिस्तान की स्पोर्ट्स एंकर जैनब अब्बास (Zainab Abbas) ने भी ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी साझा की है. गौरतलब है कि कोरोनावायरस के कहर के बीच पाकिस्तान की टीम इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जाकर टेस्ट सीरीज खेलने वाली है. पाकिस्तान के पीएम इमरान खान ने भी इस सीरीज की मंजूरी दे दी थी.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for Covid-19. The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday #ENGvPAK#Cricket#COVID19— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 22, 2020
The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar today. Their results are expected at some stage tomorrow #ENGvPAK#Cricket— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 22, 2020
पाकिस्तान और इंग्लैंड के बीच पहला टेस्ट मैच 30 जुलाई को खेला जाना है. बता दें कि शोएब मलिक और वकार यूनुस ने भी कराची में कोरोना का टेस्ट कराया है और इसका परिणाम 23 जून को आने की उम्मीद है.
