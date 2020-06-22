इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जाने से पहले पाकिस्तान टीम को झटका, 3 खिलाड़ी पाए गए कोरोना पॉजिटिव  

पाकिस्तान की स्पोर्ट्स एंकर जैनब अब्बास (Zainab Abbas) ने भी ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी साझा की है. गौरतलब है कि कोरोनावायरस के कहर के बीच पाकिस्तान की टीम इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जाकर टेस्ट सीरीज खेलने वाली है. पाकिस्तान के पीएम इमरान खान ने भी इस सीरीज की मंजूरी दे दी थी.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for Covid-19. The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday #ENGvPAK#Cricket#COVID19