इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जाने से पहले पाकिस्तान टीम को झटका, 3 खिलाड़ी पाए गए कोरोना पॉजिटिव  

पाकिस्तान की टीम इंग्लैंड दौरे पर 28 जून को रवाना होने वाली है. उससे पहले पाकिस्तान टीम के लिए बुरी खबर आई है. पाकिस्तान के 3 खिलाड़ी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं.

पाकिस्तान के तीन खिलाड़ी कोरोना पॉजिटिव

  • पाकिस्तान टीम के तीन खिलाड़ी कोरोना पॉजिटिव
  • इंग्लैंड दौरे के लिए 28 जून को पाकिस्तान की टीम रवाना होने वाली है
  • इंग्लैंड दौरे पर पाकिस्तान 3 टेस्ट और 3 टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलेगी

पाकिस्तान टीम (Pakistan Cricket Team) इंग्लैंड दौरे पर 28 जून को रवाना होने वाली है. उससे पहले पाकिस्तान टीम के लिए बुरी खबर आई है. पाकिस्तान के 3 खिलाड़ी कोरोना पॉजिटिव (Coronavirus) पाए गए हैं. इन खिलाड़ियों में शादाब खान, हारिस रऊफ और हैदर अली (Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan) शामिल है. बता दें कि इंग्लैंड दौरे के लिए पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने 29 खिलाड़ियों का चयन किया है जो इंग्लैंड रवाना होंगे. इंग्लैंड रवाना होने से पहले ही पाकिस्तान के लिए यह बुरी खबर सामने आ गई है. पाकिस्तान की टीम इंग्लैंड दौरे पर 3 टेस्ट और 3 टी-20 मैच खेलने वाली है.  पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है.

पाकिस्तान की स्पोर्ट्स एंकर जैनब अब्बास (Zainab Abbas) ने भी ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी साझा की है. गौरतलब है कि कोरोनावायरस के कहर के बीच पाकिस्तान की टीम इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जाकर टेस्ट सीरीज खेलने वाली है. पाकिस्तान के पीएम इमरान खान ने भी इस सीरीज की मंजूरी दे दी थी. 

पाकिस्तान और इंग्लैंड के बीच पहला टेस्ट मैच 30 जुलाई को खेला जाना है. बता दें कि शोएब मलिक और वकार यूनुस ने भी कराची में कोरोना का टेस्ट कराया है और इसका परिणाम 23 जून को आने की उम्मीद है. 

Haider AliShadab KhanHaris RaufCricket
