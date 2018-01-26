Republic Day: टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने कुछ इस तरह दीं लोगों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई

खास बातें टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने दी गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई. रविचंद्रन अश्विन, युजवेंद्र चहल ने भी ट्विटर पर लोगों को बधाई दी. पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी दी बधाई.

Wishing everyone a very happy 69th #RepublicDay. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/dYIPld2h0W — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2018

Salute to our Soldiers who are thete to protect us whether on frozen battlefields or sun scorched outposts; in the remotest corners in the most adverse conditions. #HappyRepublicDay to all. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2018

Love for the nation, above all. Happy #RepublicDay Jai Hind!! pic.twitter.com/6EUVctY29I — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 26, 2018

Salute to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy #RepublicDay . pic.twitter.com/uuu6dcn1Js — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 26, 2018

We all sacrifice so much in our lives to get where we aspire to be, but our country was built over people who sacrificed their lives for where they believed our country should be. We stand united today, thanks to those selfless souls . Happy republic day India. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 26, 2018

Wish you all a very happy Republic Day #JaiHind — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 26, 2018

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स सचिन तेंदुलकर और वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने सोशल मीडिया पर फॉलोअर्स को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दी. टीम इंडिया के सदस्य रविचंद्रन अश्विन, युजवेंद्र चहल ने भी ट्विटर पर लोगों को बधाई दी. आज ही के दिन अंडर-19 टीम ने बांग्लादेश को हराकर वर्ल्ड कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची. अब उनका मुकाबला कट्टर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान से होगा. महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को देश का तीसरा सबसे बड़ा नागरिक पुरस्कार पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित किया गया.विश्व चैंपियन क्यूइस्ट पंकज आडवाणी को भी पद्म भूषण मिला. इन दोनों के अलावा 2017 विश्व भारोत्त्तोलन चैंपियनशिप में महिलाओं के 48 किग्रा में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली सैखोम मीराबाई चानू और एशियाई खेलों के पूर्व स्वर्ण पदक विजेता टेनिस खिलाड़ी सोमदेव देववर्मन को पदमश्री से अलंकृत किया गया.पुरूष एकल बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी किदाम्बी श्रीकांत और भारत के पहले परालंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता मुरलीकांत पाटकर को भी पदमश्री सम्मान मिला है. पाटकर ने 1972 में जर्मनी के हीडलबर्ग में परालंपिक में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था.26 जनवरी 1950 में डॉक्टर बीआर. अम्बेडकर ने भारत का संविधान लिखा था. भारत में ये तारीख ऐतिहासिक बन चुकी है. तिरंगे की सलामी के बाद राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने वीरता पुरस्कार बांटे. इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने 9.30 बजे अमर ज्योति जवान पर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी थी. आज परेड में कई राज्यों, मंत्रालयों, आकाशवाणी और अन्य समेत 23 झांकियां राजपथ की शान बढ़ाई. आसियान में शामिल देश थाइलैंड, वियतनाम, इंडोनेशिया, मलेशिया, फिलीपीन, सिंगापुर, म्यामांर, कंबोडिया, लाओस और ब्रूनेई के नेता भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल रहे.