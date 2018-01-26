NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Republic Day: टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने कुछ इस तरह दीं लोगों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स सचिन तेंदुलकर, विरेंद्र सहवाग और हरभजन सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया पर फॉलोअर्स को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दी. टीम इंडिया के सदस्य रविचंद्रन अश्विन, युजवेंद्र चहल ने भी ट्विटर पर लोगों को बधाई दी.

,
Republic Day: टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने कुछ इस तरह दीं लोगों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई

टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने दी गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई.

खास बातें

  1. टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने दी गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई.
  2. रविचंद्रन अश्विन, युजवेंद्र चहल ने भी ट्विटर पर लोगों को बधाई दी.
  3. पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी दी बधाई.
नई दिल्ली:
पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स सचिन तेंदुलकर और वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने सोशल मीडिया पर फॉलोअर्स को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दी. टीम इंडिया के सदस्य रविचंद्रन अश्विन, युजवेंद्र चहल ने भी ट्विटर पर लोगों को बधाई दी. आज ही के दिन अंडर-19 टीम ने बांग्लादेश को हराकर वर्ल्ड कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची. अब उनका मुकाबला कट्टर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान से होगा. महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को देश का तीसरा सबसे बड़ा नागरिक पुरस्कार पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित किया गया.

विश्व चैंपियन क्यूइस्ट पंकज आडवाणी को भी पद्म भूषण मिला. इन दोनों के अलावा 2017 विश्व भारोत्त्तोलन चैंपियनशिप में महिलाओं के 48 किग्रा में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली सैखोम मीराबाई चानू और एशियाई खेलों के पूर्व स्वर्ण पदक विजेता टेनिस खिलाड़ी सोमदेव देववर्मन को पदमश्री से अलंकृत किया गया. 

पुरूष एकल बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी किदाम्बी श्रीकांत और भारत के पहले परालंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता मुरलीकांत पाटकर को भी पदमश्री सम्मान मिला है. पाटकर ने 1972 में जर्मनी के हीडलबर्ग में परालंपिक में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था. 

26 जनवरी 1950 में डॉक्टर बीआर. अम्बेडकर ने भारत का संविधान लिखा था. भारत में ये तारीख ऐतिहासिक बन चुकी है. तिरंगे की सलामी के बाद राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने वीरता पुरस्कार बांटे. इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने 9.30 बजे अमर ज्योति जवान पर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी थी. आज परेड में कई राज्यों, मंत्रालयों, आकाशवाणी और अन्य समेत 23 झांकियां राजपथ की शान बढ़ाई. आसियान में शामिल देश थाइलैंड, वियतनाम, इंडोनेशिया, मलेशिया, फिलीपीन, सिंगापुर, म्यामांर, कंबोडिया, लाओस और ब्रूनेई के नेता भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल रहे. 



लोकप्रिय

