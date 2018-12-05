NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
Ind vs Aus: विराट कोहली और टिम पेन ने एडिलेड टेस्‍ट के लिए टीम की घोषित, जानें किसे दिया स्‍थान
भारतीय टीम (Team India) ने गुरुवार से होने वाले (India vs Australia) एडिलेड टेस्‍ट (Adelaide Test ) के लिए अपने 12 खिलाड़ि‍यों के नाम की घोषणा कर दी है.

चार टेस्‍ट की सीरीज में भारतीय टीम को जीत का दावेदार माना जा रहा है

खास बातें

  1. भारत मैच के पहले घोषित करेगा प्‍लेइंग इलेवन
  2. 12 सदस्‍यीय टीम में रोहित और हनुमा शामिल
  3. इनमें से किसी एक को मिलेगा खेलने का मौका
ए‍डिलेड: भारतीय टीम (Team India) ने गुरुवार से होने वाले (India vs Australia) एडिलेड टेस्‍ट (Adelaide Test ) के लिए अपने 12 खिलाड़ि‍यों के नाम की घोषणा कर दी है. किन खिलाड़ि‍यों को अंतिम एकादश में स्‍थान मिलेगा, यह मैच के पहले ही स्‍पष्‍ट हो पाएगा. वैसे टीम में एक स्‍थान के लिए हनुमा विहारी (Hanuma Vihari) और रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) के बीच मुकाबला होगा. हनुमा विहारी बल्‍लेबाजी के अलावा ऑफ स्पिनर गेंदबाजी भी करते हैं, ओवल में अपने डेब्‍यू टेस्‍ट में उन्‍होंने पहली पारी में 56 रन बनाने के अलावा तीन विकेट भी हासिल किए थे. रोहित शर्मा की बात करें तो उन्‍होंने अपना आखिरी टेस्‍ट इसी वर्ष जनवरी में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ खेला था. हालांकि वे वर्ष 2014-15 में ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया का दौरा कर चुके हैं और उन्‍होंने छह पारियों में 28.83 के औसत से रन बनाए थे, इसमें एक अर्धशतक शामिल था. तेज गेंदबाज भुवनेश्‍वर कुमार को 12 खिलाड़ि‍यों की टीम में स्‍थान नहीं मिल सका है.
India Vs Australia: ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया में यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने से महज 8 रन दूर हैं विराट कोहली..

भारतीय टीम ने ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई जमीं पर अब तक कोई टेस्‍ट सीरीज नहीं जीती है. टेस्‍ट रैंकिंग में नंबर वन विराट कोहली ब्रिग्रेड को इस बार जीत का दावेदार माना जा रहा है. ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया टीम को इस सीरीज में अपने दो दिग्‍गज बल्‍लेबाज स्‍टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर की कमी खल सकती है, इन दोनों पर बॉल टैम्‍परिंग मामले में एक-एक साल का बैन लगा हुआ है. India Vs Australia: ऑस्ट्रेलिया मीडिया ने उड़ाया टीम इंडिया का मजाक, लोगों ने बताई सच्चाई

टिप्पणियां
ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया टीम की बात करें तो उसने आश्‍चर्यजनक रूप से ऑलराउंडर मिचेल मार्श को प्‍लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रखा है. पाकिस्‍तान में जन्‍मे उस्‍मान ख्‍वाजा चोट से उबरने के बाद टीम में लौटे हैं. बल्‍लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड और पीटर हैंड्सकोंब का मिचेल मार्श पर तरजीह दी गई है जबकि मार्कस हैरिस ओपनर के तौर पर टेस्‍ट पदार्पण करेंगे. कप्‍तान टिम पेन के अनुसार, फॉर्म में स्थिरता नहीं होने के कारण मिचेल मॉर्श को प्‍लेइंग इलेवन में स्‍थान नहीं मिल सका है. मैच में मार्कस हैरिस, एरॉन फिंच के साथ पारी की शुरुआत करेगा जबकि ख्‍वाजा संभवत: पहले क्रम पर बैटिंग के लिए उतरेंगे.

वीडियो: मैडम तुसाद म्‍यूजियम में विराट कोहलीभारत की 12 सदस्‍यीय टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्‍तान), मुरली विजय, केएल राहुल, चेतेश्‍वर पुजारा, रोहित शर्मा, अजिंक्‍य रहाणे, हनुमा विहारी, ऋषभ पंत, रविचंद्रन अश्विन, मोहम्‍मद शमी, ईशांत शर्मा और जसप्रीत बुमराह.
ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया की प्‍लेइंग XI: टिम पेन (कप्‍तान), मार्कस हैरिस, एरॉन फिंच, उस्‍मान ख्‍वाजा, शॉन मार्श, ट्रेविस हेड, पीटर हैंड्सकोंब, जोश हेजलवुड, पैट कमिंस, नाथन लियोन और मिचेल मार्श.


India Vs AustraliaTeam IndiaAdelaide TestIndia's 12 man squad

