IND VS SA: सेंचुरियन में आउट होने के बाद ट्रोल हुए ‘हिटमैन’ रोहित शर्मा, लोगों ने किए ऐसे कमेंट

खास बातें सेंचुरियन में आउट होने के बाद ट्रोल हुए ‘हिटमैन’ सेंचुरियन मेंं 10 रन बनाकर आउट हुए रोहित कागिसो रबाडा ने रोहित को भेजा पवेलियन

Rohit sharma will play 3rd test match in only 2 condition.

1. If rohit tells virat that this is my last test match

2. If rohit play a match winning knock in 2nd innings #SAvIND#INDvSA#SAvsIND rt if you agree — Mycricweb (@mycricweb) January 14, 2018

To all Rohit Sharma fans.

Face the fact that he is an overrated flat track bully.

And to all Kohli critics.

Determination wins over talent.

Every day!

Every Time!

Every Which way! — Ravishankar V (@RaviVeeraghanta) January 14, 2018

Plz give me 4 innings, i can score more than Rohit Sharma with better strike rates...#deal — Janak Desai (@jnd583) January 14, 2018

Rahane in place of Rohit sharma for next test is must. NECESSARY not CHOICE anymore. #IndvsSA — mourya kashyap (@KashyapMourya) January 14, 2018