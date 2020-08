एडिडास की ‘सुपरस्टार ऑफ चेंज’ मुहिम में रोहित के खास तौर पर बने जूते भी

This shoe is inspired by my love for the ocean and it's coral reefs. They signify the change we wish to see in the world. A plastic free ocean and thriving marine life and coral reefs. @adidasoriginals and @chaitanya_dixit did and incredible job with these so honoured to have these as a part of our collection. Sorry guys you can't get your hands on these, they are the only pairs like them in the world but what you can do is help me create awareness and a better world over and under the water #SuperstarsOfChange #adidasSuperstars

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 4, 2020 at 12:19am PDT