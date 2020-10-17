IPL live score,RR vs RCB Live Score: बेंगलोर के खिलाफ राजस्थान ने जीता टॉस, पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Match no 33rd: आईपीएल 2020 (IPL 2020) के 33वें मैच में राजस्थान रॉयल्स (Rajasthan Royals) का मुकाबला रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर (Royal Challengers Bangalore) के बीच दुबई क्रिकेट स्टेडियम (Dubai International Cricket Stadium ,Dubai) में खेला जाएगा.

IPL live score,RR vs RCB Live Score: बेंगलोर के खिलाफ राजस्थान ने जीता टॉस, पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला

IPL live score,RR vs RCB Live Score: प्लेऑफ की रेस में बने रहने के लिए राजस्थान के लिए जीत जरूरी, बेंगलोर से मिलेगी चुनौती

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Match no 33rd: आईपीएल 2020 (IPL 2020) के 33वें मैच में राजस्थान रॉयल्स (Rajasthan Royals) ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर (Royal Challengers Bangalore) के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है. दोनों टीम के बीच यह मैच  दुबई क्रिकेट स्टेडियम (Dubai International Cricket Stadium ,Dubai) में खेला जा रहा है. स्कोरकार्ड

IPL 2020 Match no 33rd Match Between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Oct 17, 2020 15:19 (IST)
आईपीएल में शाहबाज अहमद ने किया डेब्यू
IPL में शाहबाज अहमद ने किया डेब्यू, आरसीबी की ओर से खेलेंगे पहला मैच
Oct 17, 2020 15:14 (IST)
राजस्थान बनाम बैंगलोर: ऐसी है दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग इलेवन, देखें लिस्ट
Oct 17, 2020 15:13 (IST)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ बेंगलोर की प्लेइंग XI, देखें
Oct 17, 2020 15:12 (IST)
प्लेऑफ में बने रहने के लिए राजस्थान को हर हाल में आजका मैच जीतना होगा
Oct 17, 2020 15:06 (IST)
बेंगलोर के खिलाफ राजस्थान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का किया फैसला
Oct 17, 2020 15:01 (IST)
डिविलियर्स पर सबकी नजर
Oct 17, 2020 14:58 (IST)
खराब फॉर्म में चल रहे राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ पर होगा दवाब
Oct 17, 2020 14:56 (IST)
प्लेऑफ की रेस में बने रहने के लिए राजस्थान को जीत जरूरत, बेंगलोर से मिलेगी मजबूत चुनौती
