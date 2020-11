IPL में हुई इस घटना से सचिन तेंदुलकर को लगा डर, ICC से की यह खास अपील..देखें Video

शेन वॉटसन ने रिटायरमेंट पर कहा,. आखिरी 3 साल CSK के लिए खेलना मेरे करियर का सबसे बेहतरीन..Video

The game has become faster but is it getting safer?



Recently we witnessed an incident which could've been nasty.



Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels.



Request @icc to take this up on priority.https://t.co/7jErL3af0m