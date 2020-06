सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ग्लोबल डे ऑफ पेरेंट्स के दिन पोस्ट की माता-पिता के साथ यादगार तस्वीर, लिखा कि...

The unconditional love, support and attention that our parents showered on us as we were growing up laid our foundation as individuals. In my life too, the support and guidance from my parents helped me become the person I am today. In these challenging times, our parents need us more than ever. It's our responsibility to take care of them & even more so now during these tough times. ‪#globaldayofparents

