संजय मांजरेकर का ट्वीट, 'कोच रमेश पोवार के रोल को बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर पेश कर रहीं हरमनप्रीत कौर'

मांजरेकर (Sanjay Manjrekar) ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'हरमनप्रीत को यह याद दिलाने की जरूरत है कि जब रमेश पोवार टीम के कोच नहीं थे तब भी भारतीय महिला टीम इंग्लैंड में आयोजित वर्ल्डकप (50 ओवर) में फाइनल में पहुंचने में सफल रही थी. हरमनप्रीत का यह कहना कि यदि पोवार को हटाया गया तो टीम को नए सिरे से शुरुआत करनी होगी, किसी भी कोच की भूमिका को बढ़ाकर पेश करने की जरूरत है.'
Harmanpreet needs reminding that when Powar was not coach India reached the finals of the WC and almost won it. By suggesting that if Powar is removed we have to start from scratch is an exaggeration of any coach's role in the team.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 4, 2018
