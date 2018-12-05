NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
क्रिकेट

संजय मांजरेकर का ट्वीट, 'कोच रमेश पोवार के रोल को बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर पेश कर रहीं हरमनप्रीत कौर'
महिला टी20 वर्ल्‍डकप के दौरान टीम के कोच रहे रमेश पोवार (Ramesh Powar) का कार्यकाल 30 नवंबर को खत्‍म हो गया.

हरमनप्रीत कौर ने रमेश पोवार के कोच के तौर पर योगदान की जमकर सराहना की है (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. कहा, पोवार नहीं थे तब भी टीम वर्ल्‍डकप फाइनल में पहुंची थी
  2. हरमनप्रीत कौर को यह बात याद दिलाने की जरूरत है
  3. हरमनप्रीत और स्‍मृति मंधाना ने की है पोवार की पैरवी
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने महिला क्रिकेट टीम (Indian women's team) के कोच पद के लिए आवेदन बुलाने का फैसला किया है. महिला टी20 वर्ल्‍डकप के दौरान टीम के कोच रहे रमेश पोवार (Ramesh Powar) का कार्यकाल 30 नवंबर को खत्‍म हो गया और वरिष्‍ठ खिलाड़ी मिताली राज के साथ उनके विवाद के सामने आने के बाद उनका कार्यकाल आगे नहीं बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है. बीसीसीआई ने भले ही कोच पद के लिए नए सिरे से आवेदन बुलाने का निर्णय लिया है लेकिन टीम की टी20 कप्‍तान हरमनप्रीत कौर (Harmanpreet Kaur) और ओपनर स्‍मृति मंधाना (Smriti Mandhana) ने टीम के प्रदर्शन को बेहतर बनाने में रमेश पोवार के योगदान को अहम बताया है. हरमनप्रीत की ओर से रमेश पोवार के समर्थन में दिया गया बयान पूर्व क्रिकेटर संजय मांजरेकर (Sanjay Manjrekar) को रास नहीं आया है. उन्‍होंने एक ट्वीट करके हरमनप्रीत पर रोहित पोवार के कोच के तौर पर रोल को बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर पेश करने का आरोप लगाया है.

हरमनप्रीत और स्मृति ने किया रमेश पोवार को बरकरार रखने का अनुरोध
  मांजरेकर (Sanjay Manjrekar) ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'हरमनप्रीत को यह याद दिलाने की जरूरत है कि जब रमेश पोवार टीम के कोच नहीं थे तब भी भारतीय महिला टीम इंग्‍लैंड में आयोजित वर्ल्‍डकप (50 ओवर) में फाइनल में पहुंचने में सफल रही थी. हरमनप्रीत का यह कहना कि यदि पोवार को हटाया गया तो टीम को नए सिरे से शुरुआत करनी होगी, किसी भी कोच की भूमिका को बढ़ाकर पेश करने की जरूरत है.'

जिंदगी का सबसे काला दिन, कोच रमेश पोवार के आरोपों पर बाहर आई मिताली राज की पीड़ा

हरमनप्रीत कौर और स्‍मृति मंधाना ने बीसीसीआई को एक मेल करके टीम के कोच के तौर पर रमेश पोवार का कार्यकाल बढ़ाने की पैरवी की थी. बीसीसीआई को भी भेजे गए इस पत्र में हरमनप्रीत और स्मृति ने कहा है कि अगस्त में पोवार की पूर्णकालिक कोच के रूप में नियुक्ति के बाद से टीम में काफी सुधार हुआ है. उन्होंने कहा कि रमेश पोवार सर ने न सिर्फ खिलाड़ी के रूप में हमारे अंदर सुधार किया बल्कि हमें प्रेरित किया कि हम खुद को चुनौती देने के लिए लक्ष्य बनाएं.

स्मृति मंधाना ने भी इस मामले में हरमनप्रीत के सुर में सुर मिलाते हुए कहा कि पोवार ने उन्हें बेहतर क्रिकेटर बनाने में मदद की है. उन्होंने कहा कि पोवार के आने के बाद से, उन्होंने सहयोगी स्टाफ के साथ मिलकर एक टीम के रूप में हमारा मनोबल बढ़ाया जिससे हम लगातार 14 टी20 मैच जीतने में सफल रहे. उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों को आत्मविश्वास दिया.


BCCIRamesh PowarHarmanpreet KaurSmriti MandhanaSanjay ManjrekarMithali Raj

