SRH vs RCB: विराट की आरसीबी टीम करेगी रियल कोविड हीरो को सलाम, कुछ ऐसे अनूठे अंदाज में उतरेगी टीम

SRH vs RCB: हालिया समय में दुनिया भर में लाखों जिंदगियां जीवन से हार गईं और भारत में भी लोगों की जान गई. इस दौर में ऐसे रियल कोरोना योद्धा या वीर सामने आए, जिन्होंने लोगों की जान बचाने के लिए अपनी जान दे दी या जीवन दांव पर लगा दिया. आरसीबी टीम ने ऐसे ही लोगों को याद किया है. 

SRH vs RCH: आरसीबी की टीम आज अलग अंदाज में दिखाई पड़ेगी.

नई दिल्ली:

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2020) में  अब से कुछ ही देर बाद दुबई इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ अनूठे अंदाज में दिखाई पड़ेगी. और टीम विराट के इस फैसले की जितनी भी प्रशंसाक की जाए, यह उतनी ही कम होगी. आरसीबी के इस फैसले की सूचना टीम के आधिकारिकर  ट्विटर हैंडल पर दी गई है. इसके तहत वीडियो और तस्वीरें पोस्ट की गई हैं. दरअसल हालिया और जारी कोविड-19 (Coronavirus) के दौर ने पूरी जिंदगी बदल दी है. 

रियल कोविड हीरो कों याद करने और सलामी देने के तहत आरसीबी की टीम रियल कोरोना वीरों के नाम वाली टी-शर्टों को पहनकर मैदान पर उतरेंगे. यह उन लोगों को सलामी या नमन करने का विराट के खिलाड़ियों का अपना तरीका है और इसकी जमकर सराहना हो रही है. सोशल मीडिया आरसीबी मैनेजमेंट के इस फैसले की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं और पोस्ट शेयर की जा रही हैं. 

विराट कोहली और एबीडि विलियर्स के रियल हीरो कौन हैं, ये आप उनके नाम उनकी टी-शर्ट पर देख सकते हैं. मोहम्मद कैफ ने जमकर सरहाना की है,  

VIDEO: कुछ दिन पहले विराट ने करियर को लेकर बड़ी बात कही थी. 

