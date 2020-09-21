SRH vs RCB: विराट की आरसीबी टीम करेगी रियल कोविड हीरो को सलाम, कुछ ऐसे अनूठे अंदाज में उतरेगी टीम

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2020) में अब से कुछ ही देर बाद दुबई इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ अनूठे अंदाज में दिखाई पड़ेगी. और टीम विराट के इस फैसले की जितनी भी प्रशंसाक की जाए, यह उतनी ही कम होगी. आरसीबी के इस फैसले की सूचना टीम के आधिकारिकर ट्विटर हैंडल पर दी गई है. इसके तहत वीडियो और तस्वीरें पोस्ट की गई हैं. दरअसल हालिया और जारी कोविड-19 (Coronavirus) के दौर ने पूरी जिंदगी बदल दी है. हालिया समय में दुनिया भर में लाखों जिंदगियां जीवन से हार गईं और भारत में भी लोगों की जान गई. इस दौर में ऐसे रियल कोरोना योद्धा या वीर सामने आए, जिन्होंने लोगों की जान बचाने के लिए अपनी जान दे दी या जीवन दांव पर लगा दिया. आरसीबी टीम ने ऐसे ही लोगों को याद किया है.

My Covid Heroes: Over the past few days we've been bringing stories of Real Challengers who've inspired us. To pay homage to every Covid Hero out there, RCB has decided to sport ‘My Covid Heroes' jersey throughout the Dream 11 IPL #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/y7Xbs69cQ1

रियल कोविड हीरो कों याद करने और सलामी देने के तहत आरसीबी की टीम रियल कोरोना वीरों के नाम वाली टी-शर्टों को पहनकर मैदान पर उतरेंगे. यह उन लोगों को सलामी या नमन करने का विराट के खिलाड़ियों का अपना तरीका है और इसकी जमकर सराहना हो रही है. सोशल मीडिया आरसीबी मैनेजमेंट के इस फैसले की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं और पोस्ट शेयर की जा रही हैं.

विराट कोहली और एबीडि विलियर्स के रियल हीरो कौन हैं, ये आप उनके नाम उनकी टी-शर्ट पर देख सकते हैं. मोहम्मद कैफ ने जमकर सरहाना की है,

Massive respect for Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers who will have names of #CovidHeroes on their jerseys for the IPL season. Sport spreading the message of humanity and generosity is the need of the hour and who better than these two ambassadors of our game to do that. pic.twitter.com/HhnUzG3OCh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 21, 2020

