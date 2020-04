Coronavirus: पुलिस वाले ने गाना गाकर सभी को घर में रहने की दी सलाह, सुरेश रैना ने ऐसा कहकर किया सलाम

It's really important to feel positive during this time of #21daylockdown. Glad to see how fantastically our policeman Mr Abhinav Upadhyay is spreading positivity in the times of pendamic. They are doing it for us, let's all #StayHome for them! #IndiaFightsCorona

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Mar 31, 2020 at 12:36am PDT