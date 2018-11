कुछ ऐसे सुनील गावस्कर ने किया मिताली राज का समर्थन

Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the omission of Mithali Raj from India's side for the #WT20 semi-final against England. https://t.co/jOAZRUbT0E pic.twitter.com/abVhBHdxvf

#MithaliRaj 's letter to BCCI has left everyone in shock! Absolutely angry and upset with the treatment Mithali Raj was given by the coach #rameshpowar What are your thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/DxS5Fbh25F