होम | क्रिकेट |

इसलिए अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ियों पर फ्रैंचाइजियों ने लगाई मोटी बोली. ये हैं सबसे महंगे पांच खिलाड़ी

सात अप्रैल से 28 मई तक खेले जाने वाले आईपीएल के 11वें सीज़न के लिए सभी 8 टीमें तैयार हो चुकी हैं

,
सबसे महंगे अनकैप्ड प्लेयर क्रुणाल पंड्या

खास बातें

  1. क्रुणाल का सबसे बड़ा कमाल!
  2. ऑर्चर जोफ्रा की तो निकल पड़ी!
  3. कृष्णप्पा गौतम ने चौंका दिया
नई दिल्ली: सात अप्रैल से 28 मई तक खेले जाने वाले आईपीएल 2018 के सीजन के लिए सभी 8 टीमें तैयार हो चुकी हैं. आईपीएल के बाजार में जहां बड़े नाम वाले खिलाड़ी नहीं बिके, तो कुछ अनजाने चेहरे  व अनसुने नामों पर फ्रैंजाइजी टीमों ने मोटी बोलियां लगाईं.  चलिए हम आपको बताते हैं कि इस सीजन के सबसे महंगे टॉप 5 अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी कौन से रहे.
 
5. डीऑर्ची शॉर्ट 
सबसे महंगे अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ियों की सूची में नंबर- 5 पर हैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के डीऑर्ची शॉर्ट. इस अनजाने नाम पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने यूं ही मोटी  बोली नहीं लगा दी है. शॉर्ट ने इस सीजन बिग बैश लीग में सेमीफाइनल स्टेज से पहले तक इस लीग में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने का रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया है. उन्होंने 10 मैचों में 504 रन 56 की औसत से बनाए..अहम ये कि इस दौरान उनका स्ट्राइक रेट 147.8 का रहा है. आईपीएल में 20 लाख के बेस प्राइस में ऑक्शन में शामिल हुए शॉर्ट पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने 20 गुणा ज्यादा 4 करोड़ की बोली लगाई.

4. कृष्णप्पा गौतम
नंबर 4 पर हैं कर्नाटक के कृष्णप्पा गौतम. इस ऑफ़ स्पिनर ऑलराउंडर पर  राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने उनके 20 लाख के बेस प्राइस से 31 गुणा ज्यादा बोली लगाई और 6.20 करोड़ रुपए में अपनी टीम में शामिल किया

3. ईशान किशन
नंबर 3 पर ईशान किशन का नाम है, जिन्होने घरेलू टी-20 मुकाबलों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है. इसका फायदा उन्हें मिलने वाली बड़ी रकम के रूप में मिला. सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी में किशन ने 8 मैच में 273 रन 34.12 की औसत और 145.98 की स्ट्राइक रेट से बनाए. पिछले साल गुजरात लॉयन्स ने ईशान को 35 लाख रुपए में खरीदा था औैर इस बार मुंबई ने 40 लाख के बेस प्राइस वाले ईशान पर 6.20 करोड़ की बोली लगाई.

2. जोफ्रा ऑर्चर
नंबर-2 पर हैं वेस्टइंडीज के बारबडोस से आने वाले 22 साल के युवा ऑलराउंडर जोफ्रा ऑर्चर ने पहले इंग्लैंड के काउंटी क्रिकेट में ससेक्स से खेलते हुए पूरे सीजन में 61 विकेट लिए. इसके बाद उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बिग बैश लीग में होबार्ट हरीकेन्स से खेलते हुए ऑर्चर ने 30 विकेट 18.1 की स्ट्राइक रेट से झटके हैं. उनका इकॉनमी रेट 7.81 का रहा. यही नहीं बल्ले से उनका स्ट्राइक रेट 145.45 का है. इसीलिए आम तौर पर संयमित तौर पर पैसे खर्च करने वाली राजस्थान ने 40 लाख के बेस प्राइस वाले ऑर्चर को 18 गुणा ज्यादा 7 करोड़ 20 लाख रुपए में खरीदा. 
 
1. क्रुणाल पंड्या
इस सीज़न के सबसे महंगे अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी हैं क्रुणाल पंड्या. क्रुणाल को मुंबई इंडियन्स ने उनके बेस प्राइस से 22 गुणा ज्यादा 8.8 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा. क्रुणाल पांड्या पिछले सीज़न सेमी फाइनल में मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे तो फाइनल में उन्होंने शानदगार प्रदर्शन किया. गेंद और बल्ले से क्रुणाल ने अपने भाई हार्दिक को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया था. इतना ज्यादा कि हार्दिक को मुंबई ने ड्रॉप कर दिया, लेकिन कृणाल को टीम में बनाए रखा. इस सीजन भी उनसे  यही उम्मीद होगी

VIDEO : सेंचुरियन में शतक बनाने के बाद भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली.
अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ियों को मिली मोटी रकम से साफ है कि फ्रेंजाइजी टीमों ने बड़े नाम या प्रतिष्ठा को नहीं, बल्कि खिलाड़ी विशेष की क्षमता पर दांव लगाया. अब ये खिलाड़ी अपनी टीमों का कितना पैसा वसूल करा पात हैं, यह टूर्नामेंट खत्म होने के बाद ही पता चल पाएगा. 


लोकप्रिय

