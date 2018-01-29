इसलिए अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ियों पर फ्रैंचाइजियों ने लगाई मोटी बोली. ये हैं सबसे महंगे पांच खिलाड़ी

Captains in #IPL2018:— IPL 2018 #IPL2018 (@IPLT20_Official) January 28, 2018
CSK - Dhoni
DD - Gambhir
KKR - Karthik ?
RCB - Kohli
KXIP - Gayle? Ashwin? Yuvraj? Miller?
RR - Smith/Rahane
MI - Rohit
SRH - Warner
#IPLAuction2018 summary:— IPL 2018 #IPL2018 (@IPLT20_Official) January 28, 2018
169 players sold (out of 182 vacant slots)
113 Indians, 56 overseas
91 capped, 77 uncapped, one Associate
19 RTM cards exercised
431.4 crores spent
Most expensive (Indian): Unadkat (11.5 cr to RR)
Most expensive (overseas): Stokes (12.5 cr to RR)
