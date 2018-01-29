इसलिए अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ियों पर फ्रैंचाइजियों ने लगाई मोटी बोली. ये हैं सबसे महंगे पांच खिलाड़ी

#IPLAuction2018 summary:

169 players sold (out of 182 vacant slots)

113 Indians, 56 overseas

91 capped, 77 uncapped, one Associate

19 RTM cards exercised

431.4 crores spent



Most expensive (Indian): Unadkat (11.5 cr to RR)

Most expensive (overseas): Stokes (12.5 cr to RR)