. @yuzi_chahal has equalled @ashwinravi99 's feat to most 4-wicket hauls in T20Is by an Indian spinner. pic.twitter.com/n8gxXoOHCY

So proud of my brother man @yuzi_chahal for taking the most T20 wickets in 2017! Onwards and upwards pic.twitter.com/PCJL7MBSSp