ये हैं विराट कोहली के पिछले साल के 'पांच सबसे बेहतरीन परफॉरमेंस'

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli sweeps ICC Awards
ICC Cricketer of the Year ✅
ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year ✅
Named Captain of both ICC Test & ODI Teams ✅
Listen to what he has to say on being honoured with the awards
ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli@imVkohli scored six tons in the format last year, averaging an astonishing 76.84.
His ODI career average now stands at 55.74, the highest ever by a batsman from a Full Member nation!
More ➡️ https://t.co/vVhi4ta9SR
VIDEO : सेंचुरियन में शतक ठोककर विराट ने साल 2018 के संकेत दे दिए.
ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
With India flying high at the top of the rankings, @imVkohli scored 2203 Test runs at 77.80 (eight s), 1818 ODI runs at 82.63 (seven s), and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.
More ➡️ https://t.co/6ITiEAJEVn
