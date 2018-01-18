NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ये हैं विराट कोहली के पिछले साल के 'पांच सबसे बेहतरीन परफॉरमेंस'

भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली आईसीसी के सालाना 2017 पुरस्कारों में ठीक ऐसे ही  सभी पर भारी पड़े जैसा वह पिछले साल दुनिया भर के गेंदबाजों पर पड़े थे. चलिए जानिए कि मानक अवधि में विराट के पांच सबसे बड़े कारनामे क्या रहे.

विराट कोहली (भारतीय कप्तान, फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. ये रिकॉर्ड नहीं आसां...!
  2. गजब कप्तान के गजब रिकॉर्ड!
  3. पांच दोहरे शतक, और बतौर कप्तान कई कारनामे
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली आईसीसी सालाना 2017 अवार्ड में ठीक ऐसे ही  सभी पर भारी पड़े जैसा वह पिछले साल दुनिया भर के गेंदबाजों पर पड़े थे. तीन बड़े वर्गों में से दो में ट्रॉफी जीतना और आईसीसी की सालाना वनडे और टेस्ट टीम का कप्तान वह बात है, जिससे दुनिया भर के कप्तान रश्क कर रहे होंगे. वास्तव में विराट ने किसी भी आने वाले भारतीय कप्तान के लिए एक बड़ा मानक स्थापित कर दिया है. 
 
वास्तव में आईसीसी के पुरस्कार प्रदर्शन के आधार की समयावधि (21 सितम्बर 2016 से 31 दिसम्बर 2017) के बीच विराट कोहली का बल्ला गेंदबाजों पर काल बनकर टूटा. दुनिया भर के गेंदबाजों को विराट कोहली ने अपनी मार के आगे भीगी बिल्ली बना दिया. अब जबकि क्रिकेटर ऑफ द ईयर के पुरस्कार में तीनों वर्गों (टेस्ट, वनडे और टी-20) को शामिल किया जाता है, तो आप तय समयावधि में विराट के पांच सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शनों के बारे में जान लीजिए.

1. टेस्ट: दिसम्बर में श्रीलंका का बजाया बैंड!
यह सालाना पुरस्कार के लिए तय समयसीमा के बीच विराट कोहली की टेस्ट में सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी रही. विराट कोहली ने यह कारनामा अपने घरेलू मैदान फिरोजशाह कोटला पर ही करते हुए श्रीलंका के खिलाफ खेले गए टेस्ट की पहली पारी में 243 रन बनाए. इस पारी में उन्होंने 25 चौके लगाए, छक्का कोई नहीं. वैसे इस अवधि में विराट ने 18 टेस्ट मैचों में 77.80 के औसत से 2013 रन बनाए. इसमें 8 शतक भी शामिल रहे. 

2. वनडे-मोहाली में न्यूजीलैंड पर पड़ी मार 
यह वनडे न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पीसीए के मैदान मोहाली स्टेडियम में खेला गया था. इसमें विराट का बल्ला कीवी बॉलरों पर कहर बनकर टूटा. इस मैच में विराट ने सालाना पुरस्कार के लिए आधार बनाई गई समय सीमा में अपना सर्वश्रेठ नाबाद 154 का स्कोर बनाते हुए भारत को मैच जिता दिया. विराट कोहली ने आईसीसी की मानक अवधि में खेले  31 वनडे मैचों में 82.63 के औसत से 1818 रन बनाए. इसमें 7 शतक रहे, जबकि उनका सर्वाधिक 154* रहा.


3. टी-20 : बस पहले शतक से कुछ ही दूर रह गए विराट
यह पारी विराट कोहली ने पिछले साल 6 सितम्बर को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ कोलंबो में खेली. इस मैच में विराट ने सिर्फ 54 गेंदों पर 82 रन बनाए और वह मैन ऑफ द मैच भी बने. विराट ने पुरस्कार मानक अवधि में खेले 10 टी-20 मैचों मे 37.37 के औसत से 299 रन बनाए.
 
4. इतने दोहरे शतक जड़ने वाले पहले दुनिया के पहले कप्तान
शुरुआत विराट कोहली ने साल 2016 के अक्टूबर महीने में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ इंदौर में खेली गई 211 रन की पारी खेलकर की और तय अवधि में अपने पांचवे दोहरे शतक का समापन दिल्ली में अपने घरेलू फिरोजशाह कोटला मैदान पर श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पिछले साल दिसम्बर में खेली 243 की पारी के साथ किया. कोहली के ये पांचों दोहरे शतक बतौर कप्तान आए और वह यह कारनामा करने वाले दुनिया के इकलौते कप्तान बन गए. समयावधि के बाहर बतौर कप्तान उनके छह दोहरे शतक हैं. मतलब सभी छह दोहरे शतक बौतर कप्तान ही आए. बतौर कप्तान ब्रायन लारा के खाते में पांच और सर डॉन ब्रेडमैन ने चार ही दोहरे शतक बनाए हैं. वहीं, बतौर कप्तान लगातार दो दोहरे शतक बनाने वाले विराट दुनिया के पांचवें कप्तान बन गए. 

5. भारतीय कप्तान का सर्वाधिक स्कोर बनाया
विराट ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पिछले साल दिसम्बर खेली गई 243 रन की पारी के साथ ही वह भारतीय कप्तान के रूप में सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बन गए. हालांकि, इस मामले में दूसरा बेस्ट स्कोर भी विराट (235, बनाम इंग्लैंड, साल 2016) के ही नाम है. इसके बाद धोनी (224, बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया, साल 2013) का नंबर आता है. 
  VIDEO : सेंचुरियन में शतक ठोककर विराट ने साल 2018 के संकेत दे दिए. 

साल 2017 विराट कोहली के लिए बल्ले से ही नहीं बल्कि उनके प्यार अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ रचाए गए विवाह के लिए भी बहुत ही यादगार बन गया. साल 2018 में भले ही शुरुआत दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सीरीज हार से हुई है. लेकिन सेंचुरियन में 153 रन बनाकर कोहली ने दिखा दिया कि उनका बल्ला इस साल भी पिछले साल की तरह ही आग उगलेगा.


