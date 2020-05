कभी मोहम्मद आमिर को दूसरा अकरम कहा गया, पर पीसीबी ने इस वजह से कर दिया केंद्रीय अनुबंध से बाहर

Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmad were the two new faces in the 18-player men's central contract list for the 2020-21 season, which will come into effect from 1 July, while the Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed Azhar Ali as Test and Babar Azam as ODI and T20I captains for the period during which Pakistan is scheduled to play nine Tests, six ODIs and 20 T20Is, besides the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

