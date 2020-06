यह शुबमन गिल का बॉलीवुड फिल्मी जादू है, आपको चौंका देगा, VIDEO

Wait, what's this Magic! ???????? . @shubmangill just made putting on shoes a whole lot cooler! . #Repost @shubmangill ・・・ As the lock down ends, I am sneakin-out ft Nike. . #KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #quarantineactivities #Quarantine #Lockdown #ShubmanGill

A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders) on Jun 4, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT