Under 19 World Cup: बड़ा उलटफेर, अफगानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान को हराकर किया धमाका

खास बातें पाकिस्तान-188 (47.4 ओवर), अफगानिस्तान-5/194 दार्निश रसूली बने मैन ऑफ द मैच दार्निश के 78 गेंद पर नाबाद 76 रन

Darwish Rasooli named man of the match for his 76 not out as #Afghanistan win over #Pakistan in U-19 World Cup opener https://t.co/EjEwlLrLke#Cricketpic.twitter.com/EVgtQyou8X — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) January 13, 2018

Afghanistan restrict Pakistan to 188 in Whangarei, Rohail Nazir the stand-out batsmen with 81 off 105. Will the U19 Asia Cup champions claim victory over Pakistan once more? #U19CWC#PAKvAFG Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/3CcRJDP0fopic.twitter.com/Kj8WxaIq0s — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 13, 2018

शनिवार से न्यूजीलैंड में शुरू हुए अंडर-19 विश्व कप के शुरुआती मुकाबले में बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिला है. इसके तहत टू्र्नामेंट के पहले ही मैच में टेस्ट नेशन पाकिस्तान को अफगानिस्तान से बहुत ही आसानी से मात देकर उसे जोर का झटका दिया. व्हांगारे में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में अफगानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान को पांच विकेट से मात दी. और पाक की इस हार के लिए जिम्मेदार रही एक खास पारी.पाकिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनी. शुरुआत उसकी खराब रही, जब उसके ओपनर जैद आलम (00) बिना खाता खोले ही आउट हो गए. लेकिन दूसरे सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहैल नाजिर (81) ने एक छोर पर टिककर बल्लेबाजी और उन्होंने अपनी टीम को लड़ने लायक 188 का स्कोर दिला दिया. अफगानी टीम के लिए अजमतुल्लाह ओमरजाई और कइस अहमद ने तीन-तीन विकेट लिए.यह भी पढ़ें :जवाब में शुरुआत अफगानिस्तान की भी खराब रही, जब उसके ओपनर इब्राहिम जदरान (3) भी जल्द ही रन आउट हो गए. इसके बाद नंबर तीन के बल्लेबाज इकरमाम अली खिल (46) ने अच्छी पारी खेली. जब वह आउट हुए, तो पाकिस्तान की उम्मीद जगी, लेकिन दार्विश रसूली ने पाकिस्तान से अपने बूते 15 गेंद पहले जीत छीन ली.वास्तव में यह दार्विश रसूली की नाबाद 76 रन की पारी थी, जिससे अफगानिस्तान ने 47.3 ओवरों में 5 विकेट खोकर ही जीत का लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया.