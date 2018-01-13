NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

Under 19 World Cup: बड़ा उलटफेर, अफगानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान को हराकर किया धमाका

शनिवार से न्यूजीलैंड में शुरू हुए U-19 विश्व कप के शुरुआती मुकाबले में बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिला है. इसके तहत टू्र्नामेंट के पहले ही मैच में टेस्ट नेशन पाकिस्तान को अफगानिस्तान से बहुत ही आसानी से मात देकर उसे जोर का झटका दिया

,
326 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Under 19 World Cup: बड़ा उलटफेर, अफगानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान को हराकर किया धमाका

मैन ऑफ द मैच दार्निश रसूली

खास बातें

  1. पाकिस्तान-188 (47.4 ओवर), अफगानिस्तान-5/194
  2. दार्निश रसूली बने मैन ऑफ द मैच
  3. दार्निश के 78 गेंद पर नाबाद 76 रन
नई दिल्ली: शनिवार से न्यूजीलैंड में शुरू हुए अंडर-19 विश्व कप के शुरुआती मुकाबले में बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिला है. इसके तहत टू्र्नामेंट के पहले ही मैच में टेस्ट नेशन पाकिस्तान को अफगानिस्तान से बहुत ही आसानी से मात देकर उसे जोर का झटका दिया. व्हांगारे में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में अफगानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान को पांच विकेट से मात दी. और पाक की इस हार के लिए जिम्मेदार रही एक खास पारी. 
  पाकिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनी. शुरुआत उसकी खराब रही, जब उसके ओपनर जैद आलम (00) बिना खाता खोले ही आउट हो गए.  लेकिन दूसरे सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहैल नाजिर (81) ने एक छोर पर टिककर बल्लेबाजी  और उन्होंने अपनी टीम को लड़ने लायक 188 का स्कोर दिला दिया. अफगानी टीम के लिए अजमतुल्लाह ओमरजाई और कइस अहमद ने तीन-तीन विकेट लिए. 
यह भी पढ़ें :

जवाब में शुरुआत अफगानिस्तान की भी खराब रही, जब उसके ओपनर इब्राहिम जदरान (3) भी जल्द ही रन आउट  हो गए. इसके बाद नंबर तीन के बल्लेबाज इकरमाम अली खिल (46) ने अच्छी पारी खेली. जब वह आउट हुए, तो पाकिस्तान की उम्मीद जगी, लेकिन दार्विश रसूली ने पाकिस्तान से अपने बूते 15 गेंद पहले जीत छीन ली.

VIDEO: पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ जीत के बाद अफगानिस्तानी जूनियरों का जश्न देखिए.  वास्तव में यह दार्विश रसूली की नाबाद 76 रन की पारी थी, जिससे अफगानिस्तान ने 47.3 ओवरों में 5 विकेट खोकर ही जीत का लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया.



Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

326 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल होने को लेकर भड़कीं तापसी पन्नू, कह डाली ये बात
U19 World Cup

Advertisement

 
 
 