होम | क्रिकेट |

U19WorldCup: सौरव गांगुली के 'इस एक ट्वीट' ने करा दी इन दो युवा पेसरों पर करोड़ों की बारिश, दिखेगा फाइनल में दम?

पेशेवर क्रिकेट में एक ट्वीट रातों-रात किसी खिलाड़ी को एकदम फर्श से अर्श पर पहुंचा सकता है. इसका जीता-जागता सबूत पिछले दिनों देखने को मिला

,
कमलेश नागरकोटी (जूनियर टीम के तेज गेंदबाज)

खास बातें

  1. ट्वीट जो आया जिंदगी में, तो बात बन गई..!
  2. कमलेश नागरकोटी और शिवम मावी की तो निकल पड़ी
  3. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ फाइनल में रहेगी दोनों पर नजर
नई दिल्ली: पेशेवर क्रिकेट में एक ट्वीट रातों-रात किसी खिलाड़ी को एकदम फर्श से अर्श पर पहुंचा सकता है. इसका जीता-जागता सबूत पिछले दिनों देखने को मिला. भारतीय पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने कुछ दिन पहले एक ट्वीट अंडर-19 विश्व कप में खेल रहे दो युवा भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के बारे में किया. और राजस्थान के कमलेश नागरकोटी और उत्तर प्रदेश के शिवम मावी को इसका फायदा करोड़ों रुपये के रूप में देखने को मिला! 
 
अब यह तो आप जानते ही हैं कि पिछले दिनों हुई आईपीएल नीलामी में कैसे अनजाने चेहरों ने कमाई के मामले में नामी-गिरामी और दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों को पानी पिलाकर रख दिया. इन्हीं में से रहे कमलेश नागरकोटी और शिवम मावी, जिनकी दुनिया चंद दिनों के भीतर ही ऐसी हो गई, जिसके बारे में इन्होंने विश्व कप के लिए रवाना होने से पहले शायद एक बार को ख्वाब में भी न सोचा हो. और शायद ही क्रिकेटप्रेमियों ने यह सोचा है कि कमलेश नागरकोटी 3.20 और शिवम मावी आईपीएल नीलामी में 3.00 करोड़ रुपये हासिल करेंगे. 
 
यह भी पढ़ें : IND vs PAK U19 WC: फाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद राहुल द्रविड ने मनाया जश्न, खिलाड़ी दिखे फैन्स के साथ

ये दोनों ही इन दोनों न्यूजीलैंड में चल रहे अंडर-19 विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम का हिस्सा हैं और दोनों ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ शनिवार को खेले जाने वाले फाइनल मुकाबले खेलने मैदान पर उतरेंगे. ये दोनों ही उदीयमान सीमर टूर्नामेंट में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ खेले गए मुकाबले के दौरान तब चर्चा में आए, जब इन्होंने 145 किमी/घंटा की रफ्तार निकालकर सभी को हैरान कर दिया था. लेकिन इस बात को सबसे पहले नोटिस किया भारतीय पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने और उन्होंने ही इन दोनों को लेकर सबसे पहले ट्वीट किया.
 
VIDEO : शिवम मावी के इस चटकाए विकेट के देखिए.
  वास्तव में यह सौरव गांगुली का इन दोनों के बारे में किया गया ट्वीट ही था, जिसने इन दोनों के क्रिकेटप्रेमियों और क्रिकेट के बाजार में हॉट प्रॉपर्टी में तब्दील कर दिया. नतीजा यह रहा कि आईपीएल नीलामी में दोनों ही करोड़ों बटोरकर ले गए. अब शनिवार को इन दोनों पर करोड़ों भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों की नजरें लगी होंगी कि क्या ये दोनों कंगारू जूनियरों को अपनी स्पीड से हैरान कर पाएंगे. और क्या ये खुद को मिली कीमत और प्रशंसा पर खरे उतरेंगे.


 


लोकप्रिय

U19worldlcup

