U19WorldCup: सौरव गांगुली के 'इस एक ट्वीट' ने करा दी इन दो युवा पेसरों पर करोड़ों की बारिश, दिखेगा फाइनल में दम?

This fantastic delivery from Kamlesh Nagarkoti that ripped out off-stump and sealed India's place in the #U19CWC semis was voted yesterday's @Nissan Play of the Day!— ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2018
Watch and vote each day at https://t.co/omsDy1R5hV! pic.twitter.com/f99Y60X9yG
Indian U19 bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for £325,900 in his maiden IPL season. He was more expensive than Moeen Ali, Kame Williamson, Jason Roy and Mohammed Shami pic.twitter.com/TJFDI8AvAp— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 27, 2018
@imVkohli@VVSLaxman281@BCCI keep an eye on two under 19quicks ..mavi and nagarkotti ..bowling at 145 in newzealand ..brilliant ..— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 14, 2018
वास्तव में यह सौरव गांगुली का इन दोनों के बारे में किया गया ट्वीट ही था, जिसने इन दोनों के क्रिकेटप्रेमियों और क्रिकेट के बाजार में हॉट प्रॉपर्टी में तब्दील कर दिया. नतीजा यह रहा कि आईपीएल नीलामी में दोनों ही करोड़ों बटोरकर ले गए. अब शनिवार को इन दोनों पर करोड़ों भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों की नजरें लगी होंगी कि क्या ये दोनों कंगारू जूनियरों को अपनी स्पीड से हैरान कर पाएंगे. और क्या ये खुद को मिली कीमत और प्रशंसा पर खरे उतरेंगे.
Shivam Mavi's top-notch inswinging yorker against PNG was voted as yesterday's #U19CWC@Nissan Play of the Day!— ICC (@ICC) January 17, 2018
Watch out for today's nominees after #SAvWI at https://t.co/omsDy1R5hV! pic.twitter.com/GGUQjhwrdj
Advertisement
Advertisement