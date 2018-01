Another dominant India win at #U19CWC! Shubman Gill (90*) and Harvik Desai (56*) guide India to their target in just 21.4 overs for their second consecutive 10 wicket win at the tournament! #INDvZIM



Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/NlHYDKWP5Epic.twitter.com/ty0v9lwZLN