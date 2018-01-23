खास बातें पंजाब के खिलाफ मैच में विनय ने की थी यह फील्डिंग मिड ऑफ से दौड़ लगाकर गुरकीरत को आउट किया इस रन आउट का वीडियो जोंटी रोड्स को ट्वीट किया

Hi coach @JontyRhodes8 after watching your 1992 World Cup runout video many times, I was waiting for such opportunity. So, today I finally got it. How’s that coach ? pic.twitter.com/HOaUqNqprH — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 21, 2018

Vinay I did not think u were old enough to be watching me at ‘92 World Cup!! — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 22, 2018