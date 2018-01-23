NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
सैयद मुश्‍ताक अली टी20 ट्रॉफी के मुकाबले में कर्नाटक टीम के कप्‍तान विनय कुमार ने दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ क्षेत्ररक्षक रहे जोंटी रोड्स की शैली में फील्डिंग करते हुए एक बल्‍लेबाज को रन आउट किया.

,
मुश्‍ताक अली ट्रॉफी: विनय कुमार ने जोंटी रोड्स स्‍टाइल में की फील्डिंग, ट्वीट किया वीडियो, जोंटी ने दिया यह जवाब...

विनय कुमार टीम इंडिया के लिए 31 वनडे, 9 टी20 और एक टेस्‍ट खेल चुके हैं (AFP फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. पंजाब के खिलाफ मैच में विनय ने की थी यह फील्डिंग
  2. मिड ऑफ से दौड़ लगाकर गुरकीरत को आउट किया
  3. इस रन आउट का वीडियो जोंटी रोड्स को ट्वीट किया
सैयद मुश्‍ताक अली टी20 ट्रॉफी के मुकाबले में कर्नाटक टीम के कप्‍तान विनय कुमार ने दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ क्षेत्ररक्षक रहे जोंटी रोड्स की शैली में फील्डिंग करते हुए एक बल्‍लेबाज को रन आउट किया. विनय ने पंजाब के खिलाफ रविवार को हुए मैच में यह करिश्‍मा किया. अपनी इस विशेष फील्डिंग के दौरान विनय मिड ऑफ से नॉन स्‍ट्राइकिंग एंड तक दौड़े और विकेट को हिट करते हुए पंजाब के गुरकीरत सिंह को रन आउट कर दिया. गौरतलब है कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका के जोंटी रोड्स ने वर्ष 1992 के वर्ल्‍डकप में इसी तरह पाकिस्‍तान के इंजमाम उल हक को रन आउट किया था. जोंटी का यह रन आउट इतना चर्चित रहा था कि इसके कई पोस्‍टर अभी भी देखने को मिल जाएंगे.
 
टीम इंडिया के लिए 31 वनडे, 9 टी20 और एक टेस्‍ट खेल चुके विनय अपनी इस फील्डिंग से इतने प्रभावित हुए कि उन्‍होंने इसके वीडियो को ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'हाय कोच @JontyRhodes8, आपके वर्ष 1992 वर्ल्‍डकप के रन आउट का वीडियो कई बार देखा. मैं ऐसे अवसर का बेताबी से इंतजार कर रहा था. आखिरकार यह मौका मिल ही गया. यह कैसा है कोच.'

यह भी पढ़ें: पीएम मोदी ने जिसे बर्थडे पर बधाई दी थी, वह 'नन्‍ही परी' बनी कोहली की प्रशंसक... जोंटी रोड्स ने तुरंत इस ट्वीट का जवाब भेजते हुए लिखा, 'विनय, मैंने नहीं सोचा था कि आप इतने बड़े नहीं थे कि 1992 में मुझे देख पाते. '
 
गौरतलब है कि 1992 में हुए वर्ल्‍डकप में पाकिस्‍तान के खिलाफ मैच में जोंटी बैकवर्ड पॉइंट पर फील्डिंग कर रहे थे. इसी दौरान पारी के 31वें ओेवर में इंजमाम ने सिंगल चुराने की कोशिश की. जोंटी ने गेंद पकड़कर नान स्‍ट्राइकर एंड तक दौड़ लगाई और विकेट को हिट किया. उनकी इस फील्डिंग की हर किसी ने प्रशंसा की थी.


लोकप्रिय

