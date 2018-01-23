जोंटी रोड्स ने तुरंत इस ट्वीट का जवाब भेजते हुए लिखा, 'विनय, मैंने नहीं सोचा था कि आप इतने बड़े नहीं थे कि 1992 में मुझे देख पाते. '
Hi coach @JontyRhodes8 after watching your 1992 World Cup runout video many times, I was waiting for such opportunity. So, today I finally got it. How’s that coach ? pic.twitter.com/HOaUqNqprH— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 21, 2018
Vinay I did not think u were old enough to be watching me at ‘92 World Cup!!— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 22, 2018
वीडियो: गावस्कर ने इस अंदाज में की विराट कोहली की प्रशंसा
That’s true. But thanks to YouTube And a big thank you to you for being such an inspiration.— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 22, 2018
