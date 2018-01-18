NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
'ICC Awards 2017': विराट कोहली चुने गए प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर, अवॉर्ड मिलने के बाद जानिए क्या बोले

ICC अवॉर्ड्स में विराट कोहली को प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर के साथ-साथ वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर और वनडे और टी-20 में कप्तान ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया है.

,
ICC अवॉर्ड्स में विराट कोहली को प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड मिला.

खास बातें

  1. ICC अवॉर्ड्स में विराट कोहली को प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड मिला.
  2. स्टीव स्मिथ को मिला टेस्ट प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर.
  3. कोहली को वनडे और टी-20 में कैप्टन ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड भी मिला.
नई दिल्ली: ICC अवॉर्ड्स में विराट कोहली को प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर के साथ-साथ वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर और वनडे और टी-20 में कप्तान ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टीव स्मिथ को टेस्ट प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर मिला है. कोहली ने कहा- ''मेरे लिए सर गार्फील्ड सोबर्स ट्रॉफी बहुत मायने रखती है. आईसीसी क्रिकेटर ऑफ द ईयर और वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर मिला है. मैंने 2012 में भी जीता था. लेकिन ये पहली बार है जब मैंने सर गार्फील्ड सोबर्स ट्रॉफी जीती है. मेरे लिए यह बहुत बड़ा सम्मान है.''

'कुछ ऐसे' विराट कोहली इस सवाल पर उखड़े, दक्षिण अफ्रीकी पत्रकार पर किया 'पलटवार'
 
21 सितंबर 2016 से लेकर 31 दिसंबर के बीच कोहली ने टेस्ट में 77.80 की औसत से 2,203 रन बनाए जिसमें 6 डबल सेन्चुरी शामिल है. वहीं वनडे में 82.63 की औसत से 1,818 रन जड़े हैं जिसमें 7 सेन्चुरी शामिल हैं और टी-20 में 153 की औसत से 299 रन जड़े हैं. उन्हीं की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने 2017 में शानदार परफॉर्म किया है. 2017 में टीम इंडिया तीनों फॉर्मेट में टॉप 3 में रही. इसी वजह से उन्हें आईसीसी क्रिकेटर ऑफ द ईयर और सर गारफील्ड सोबर्स ट्रॉफी मिली.


विराट कोहली बोले- ''यह शायद विश्व क्रिकेट में सबसे बड़ा पुरस्कार है. दो साल से भारतीय क्रिकेटरों को ये अवॉर्ड मिल रहा है. पिछले साल आर अश्विन को मिला था. ये बहुत सस्मान की बात है. आईसीसी का इसके लिए शुक्रिया. बाकी विजेताओं को भी शुभकामनाएं.'' तेज गेंदबाज हसन अली को 2017 का इमर्जिंग प्लेयर माना. 





Virat KohliICCICC cricketer of the yearICC ODI cricketer of the yearGarfield Sobers Trophyicc awards 2017

