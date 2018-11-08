विराट कोहली ने जब एक क्रिकेटप्रेमी को दी भारत छोड़ने की नसीहत तो ट्विटर पर हुए ट्रोल...

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018
Married in a foreign country— Naresh Khuraijam (@Kens103) November 6, 2018
Supports foreign countries in other sports
Plays a sport originating from a foreign country instead of playing kabaddi
Talks in a foreign language many times
Wears foreign dresses
Is he in his right mind speaking those words now?
And his favorite cricketer is Herschelle Gibbs pic.twitter.com/g4bS6mXdDd— Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) November 7, 2018
So that's the way to reply?— Mr.Anonymous (@imtheguy007) November 6, 2018
Why is he behaving like a politician & why the hell that fan should leave the country just bcz he likes some other cricketer?
Indians do lack sportsmanship spirit they said well said, Fans were pathetic from the start & Now kohli is becomin 1 too
That person just said he likes watching Eng and Aus batsmen more than Indians... So what's wrong in it? I think Virat got emotional here and got it completely wrong... Given the fact he's a master of his art, I'll give benefit of the doubt....— Zaki Haider (@mzakihaider) November 6, 2018
The man said indian players are overrated I don't like seeing them , basically it was just someone who hated players of india just because they are indian he was replying to a hater , he is a bit emotional and do gets pissed of easily but people are misinterpreting him.— Prasoon (@Prasoon43117751) November 6, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement