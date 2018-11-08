विराट कोहली ने जब एक क्रिकेटप्रेमी को दी भारत छोड़ने की नसीहत तो ट्विटर पर हुए ट्रोल...

खास बातें इस फैन ने कहा था, भारतीयों की बल्‍लेबाजी नहीं देखता इंग्‍लैंड-ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के बल्‍लेबाजों को पसंद करता हूं कहा था, विराट की बैटिंग में कुछ भी खास नहीं दिखता

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018

विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) इस समय भले ही क्रिकेट से ब्रेक लेकर परिवार के साथ समय बिताने में व्‍यस्‍त हों लेकिन सोशल मीडिया (Social Media ) पर वे चर्चा का केंद्र बने हुए हैं. 5 नवंबर को जन्‍मदिन के मौके पर कोहली को दुनियाभर के प्रशंसकों और पूर्व/वर्तमान क्रिकेटरों ने शुभकामनाएं दीं. बहरहाल, टीम इंडिया (Team India) के कप्‍तान विराट अब एक अलग कारण से सुर्खियों में हैं. भारतीय टीम की बल्‍लेबाजी के बारे में 'नकारात्‍मक' राय पर एक क्रिकेटप्रेमी (A Cricket Lover) को विराट ने ऐसी सलाह दी है जिसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर तीखी प्रतिक्रिया का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. विराट की इस क्रिकेटप्रेमी को दी गई सलाह पर क्रिकेट फैंस ने अलग-अलग राय दी है. दरअसल विराट को भेजे गए संदेश में इस क्रिकेटप्रेमी ने कहा था, 'मैं इन भारतीयों की तुलना में इंग्‍लैंड और ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई बल्‍लेबाजों को देखना पसंद करता हूं.' विराट की बल्‍लेबाज के बारे में भी इस क्रिकेटप्रेमी की राय 'अलग' ही थी. उसने यह भी कहा था, 'क्षमता से बढ़ाकर आंका गया बल्‍लेबाज (ओवर रेटेड बैट्समैन). निजी तौर पर मुझे उनकी बल्‍लेबाजी में कुछ भी खास नहीं दिखता 'जाहिर है, यह बात विराट को पसंद नहीं आई और उन्‍होंने अपनी आक्रामक शैली की बैटिंग के अंदाज में ही इसका जवाब दे डाला. उन्‍होंने कहा, 'मुझे नहीं लगा कि तुम्‍हें भारत में रहना चाहिए. जाइए और कहीं जाकर रहिए. आप इस देश में रह रहे हैं और दूसरे देशों को पसंद कर रहे हैं. मुझे इस पर कोई ऐतराज नहीं है कि तुम्‍हें मेरा खेल पसंद नहीं है लेकिन मुझे नहीं लगता कि तुम्‍हें इस देश में रहकर दूसरी चीजों को पसंद करना चाहिए. अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को सही करिए.'

Married in a foreign country

Supports foreign countries in other sports

Plays a sport originating from a foreign country instead of playing kabaddi

Talks in a foreign language many times

Wears foreign dresses

Is he in his right mind speaking those words now? — Naresh Khuraijam (@Kens103) November 6, 2018

And his favorite cricketer is Herschelle Gibbs pic.twitter.com/g4bS6mXdDd — Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) November 7, 2018

So that's the way to reply?

Why is he behaving like a politician & why the hell that fan should leave the country just bcz he likes some other cricketer?

Indians do lack sportsmanship spirit they said well said, Fans were pathetic from the start & Now kohli is becomin 1 too — Mr.Anonymous (@imtheguy007) November 6, 2018

That person just said he likes watching Eng and Aus batsmen more than Indians... So what's wrong in it? I think Virat got emotional here and got it completely wrong... Given the fact he's a master of his art, I'll give benefit of the doubt.... — Zaki Haider (@mzakihaider) November 6, 2018

The man said indian players are overrated I don't like seeing them , basically it was just someone who hated players of india just because they are indian he was replying to a hater , he is a bit emotional and do gets pissed of easily but people are misinterpreting him. — Prasoon (@Prasoon43117751) November 6, 2018

विराट के इस जवाब में बाद ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रियाओं का अंबार लग गया. ज्‍यादातर लोगों की राय थीं कि विराट को इस क्रिकेटप्रेमी को इस अंदाज में जवाब नहीं देना चाहिए था. कुछ लोग बोले, उनका व्‍यवहार बहुत कुछ राजनेताओं की तरह का था. एक यूजर ने अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍डकप का पुराना वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें खुद विराट ने हर्शेल गिब्‍स को अपना पसंदीदा क्रिकेटर बताया था. विराट के जवाब में ट्विटर पर इस तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं आईं.गौरतलब है कि वेस्‍टइंडीज के खिलाफ मौजूदा टी20 सीरीज में विराट कोहली को आराम दिया गया है और उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में रोहित शर्मा टीम इंडिया की कप्‍तानी कर रहे हैं. विराट 21 नवंबर से प्रारंभ हो रहे भारतीय टीम के ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया दौरे में टीम के साथ जुड़ेंगे. इस सीरीज के अंतर्गत चार टेस्‍ट, तीन वनडे और इतने ही टी20 मैच खेले जाने हैं.