होम | क्रिकेट |

विराट कोहली ने जब एक क्रिकेटप्रेमी को दी भारत छोड़ने की नसीहत तो ट्विटर पर हुए ट्रोल...

भारतीय टीम की बल्‍लेबाजी के बारे में 'नकारात्‍मक' राय पर एक क्रिकेटप्रेमी को विराट ने ऐसी सलाह दी है जिसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर उन्‍हें तीखी प्रतिक्रिया का सामना करना पड़ रहा है.

विराट कोहली के इस जवाब में बाद ट्विटर पर कई लोगों ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी

खास बातें

  1. इस फैन ने कहा था, भारतीयों की बल्‍लेबाजी नहीं देखता
  2. इंग्‍लैंड-ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के बल्‍लेबाजों को पसंद करता हूं
  3. कहा था, विराट की बैटिंग में कुछ भी खास नहीं दिखता
टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) इस समय भले ही क्रिकेट से ब्रेक लेकर परिवार के साथ समय बिताने में व्‍यस्‍त हों लेकिन सोशल मीडिया (Social Media ) पर वे चर्चा का केंद्र बने हुए हैं. 5 नवंबर को जन्‍मदिन के मौके पर कोहली को दुनियाभर के प्रशंसकों और पूर्व/वर्तमान क्रिकेटरों ने शुभकामनाएं दीं. बहरहाल, टीम इंडिया (Team India) के कप्‍तान विराट अब एक अलग कारण से सुर्खियों में हैं. भारतीय टीम की बल्‍लेबाजी के बारे में 'नकारात्‍मक' राय पर एक क्रिकेटप्रेमी (A Cricket Lover) को विराट ने ऐसी सलाह दी है जिसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर तीखी प्रतिक्रिया का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. विराट की इस क्रिकेटप्रेमी को दी गई सलाह पर क्रिकेट फैंस ने अलग-अलग राय दी है. दरअसल विराट को भेजे गए संदेश में इस क्रिकेटप्रेमी ने कहा था, 'मैं इन भारतीयों की तुलना में इंग्‍लैंड और ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई बल्‍लेबाजों को देखना पसंद करता हूं.' विराट की बल्‍लेबाज के बारे में भी इस क्रिकेटप्रेमी की राय 'अलग' ही थी. उसने यह भी कहा था, 'क्षमता से बढ़ाकर आंका गया बल्‍लेबाज (ओवर रेटेड बैट्समैन). निजी तौर पर मुझे उनकी बल्‍लेबाजी में कुछ भी खास नहीं दिखता '  

जाहिर है, यह बात विराट को पसंद नहीं आई और उन्‍होंने अपनी आक्रामक शैली की बैटिंग के अंदाज में ही इसका जवाब दे डाला. उन्‍होंने कहा, 'मुझे नहीं लगा कि तुम्‍हें भारत में रहना चाहिए. जाइए और कहीं जाकर रहिए. आप इस देश में रह रहे हैं और दूसरे देशों को पसंद कर रहे हैं. मुझे इस पर कोई ऐतराज नहीं है कि तुम्‍हें मेरा खेल पसंद नहीं है लेकिन मुझे नहीं लगता कि तुम्‍हें इस देश में रहकर दूसरी चीजों को पसंद करना चाहिए. अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को सही करिए.'

टिप्पणियां
विराट के इस जवाब में बाद ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रियाओं का अंबार लग गया. ज्‍यादातर लोगों की राय थीं कि विराट को इस क्रिकेटप्रेमी को इस अंदाज में जवाब नहीं देना चाहिए था. कुछ लोग बोले, उनका व्‍यवहार बहुत कुछ राजनेताओं की तरह का था. एक यूजर ने अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍डकप का पुराना वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें खुद विराट ने हर्शेल गिब्‍स को अपना पसंदीदा क्रिकेटर बताया था. विराट के जवाब में ट्विटर पर इस तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं आईं.

गौरतलब है कि वेस्‍टइंडीज के खिलाफ मौजूदा टी20 सीरीज में विराट कोहली को आराम दिया गया है और उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में रोहित शर्मा टीम इंडिया की कप्‍तानी कर रहे हैं. विराट 21 नवंबर से प्रारंभ हो रहे भारतीय टीम के ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया दौरे में टीम के साथ जुड़ेंगे. इस सीरीज के अंतर्गत चार टेस्‍ट, तीन वनडे  और इतने ही टी20 मैच खेले जाने हैं.


