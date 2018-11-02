NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने इस रोचक अंदाज में दी 'बॉलीवुड किंग' शाहरुख खान को बर्थडे की बधाई...

सुपरस्टार शाहरुख के जन्मदिन के मौके पर उनके बंगले 'मन्नत' के बाहर फैंस की खासी भीड़ जमा हुई. शाहरुख ने बालकनी में आकर अपने फैन्स का अभिवादन हाथ हिलाकर किया.

वीरेंद्र सहवाग के नाम पर टेस्‍ट क्रिकेट में दो तिहरे शतक दर्ज हैं (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. अपने रोचक कमेंट के कारण बेहद लोकप्रिय हैं वीरू
  2. शाहरुख को बधाई देते हुए अपने किंग पेयर का किया जिक्र
  3. सचिन तेंदुलकर भी शाहरुख को जन्‍मदिन की बधाई दी
नई दिल्‍ली: टीम इंडिया के विस्‍फोटक ओपनर रहे वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) का किसी भी बात को कहने का अंदाज निराला है. अपने इस अनूठे अंदाज के कारण ही 'वीरू' को सोशल मीडिया पर पसंद करने वालों की संख्‍या में लगातार इजाफा होता जा रहा है. सहवाग का यह अंदाज बयां बॉलीवुड सुपरस्‍टार शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan )को जन्‍मदिन की बधाई देते हुए भी दिखा. उन्‍होंने शाहरुख को बर्थडे (Birth day) विश करते हुए इसे अपने किंग पेयर से जोड़ दिया. गौरतलब है कि बॉलीवुड के किंग कहे जाने वाले शाहरुख खान  शुक्रवार को 53 वर्ष के हो गए. इस मौके पर सहवाग के अलावा मास्‍टर ब्‍लास्‍टर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) ने भी शाहरुख को बधाई दी है.

कुंबले के बर्थडे पर सहवाग ने शेयर किया ऐसा फोटो, जिसमें दिखता है 'जंबो' का जज्‍बा..

हिन्दी सिनेमा को 'दिल वाले दुल्‍हनिया ले जाएंगे', 'देवदास' और हॉकी पर आधारित 'चक दे इंडिया' जैसी सुपरहिट फिल्‍में देने वाले शाहरुख को बधाई देते हुए सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया, 'आपके लिए ढेर सारी सफलता और खुशी की कामना करता हूं. मैंने एक बार इंग्‍लैंड के खिलाफ बर्मिंघम में किंग पेयर बनाया था. हालांकि यह शून्‍य (0) के जनक आर्यभट्ट को समर्पित था लेकिन अब मैं इसे आपको भी समर्पित करना चाहता हूं.' गौरतलब है कि शाहरुख को 'बॉलीवुड किंग' के नाम से भी संबोधित किया जाता है. क्रिकेट की भाषा में किसी मैच की दोनों पारियों में शून्‍य के स्‍कोर पर आउट होने को 'किंग पेयर' कहा जाता है. सहवाग ने अपने किंग पेयर को शाहरुख खान के साथ जोड़कर हर किसी का दिल जीत लिया.
 
India vs Pakistan से पहले सहवाग ने किया मज़ेदार ट्वीट, कहा - पति को पहचानो

शाहरुख खान को बर्थडे विश करते हुए मास्‍टर ब्‍लास्‍टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, 'राज और राहुल इतने लुभावने नहीं होता यदि उनके थोड़ा सा शाहरुख खान नहीं होता. आपको जन्‍मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई.'
सुपरस्टार शाहरुख के जन्मदिन के मौके पर उनके बंगले 'मन्नत' के बाहर फैंस की खासी भीड़ जमा हो गई. शाहरुख ने बालकनी में आकर अपने फैन्स का अभिवादन हाथ हिलाकर किया. सैकड़ों की संख्या में उनके फैन्स देर रात उनकी एक झलक पाने के लिए इंतजार कर रहे थे. शाहरुख ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक कोलाज तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की है, जिसमें उनकी पत्नी गौरी खान उन्हें केक खिलाती दिखीं और मन्नत के बाहर शाहरुख प्रशंसकों को धन्यवाद करते हुए दिखाई दिए.


