विराट कोहली और अनुष्‍का शर्मा ने अपने 'इस व्‍यवहार' से पूर्व क्रिकेटर माइकल वॉन का दिल जीता...
विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) और उनकी बॉलीवुड स्‍टार पत्‍नी अनुष्‍का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma)ने अपने उदारतापूर्ण व्‍यवहार से इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन (Michael Vaughan)को बेहद प्रभावित किया है.

विराट कोहली और अनुष्‍का शर्मा ने अपने 'इस व्‍यवहार' से पूर्व क्रिकेटर माइकल वॉन का दिल जीता...

विराट कोहली और अनुष्‍का शर्मा पिछले साल 11 दिसंबर को विवाह बंधन में बंधे थे

खास बातें

  1. 'विरुष्‍का' ने बिजनेस क्‍लास सीट तेज गेंदबाजों के लिए छोड़ी
  2. पर्थ टेस्‍ट के पहले तेज गेंदबाजों को देना चाहते थे पर्याप्‍त आराम
  3. इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान वॉन ने इस व्‍यवहार की सराहना की
टीम इंडिया (Team India) के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli)और उनकी बॉलीवुड स्‍टार पत्‍नी अनुष्‍का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) ने अपने उदारतापूर्ण व्‍यवहार से इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन (Michael Vaughan)को बेहद प्रभावित किया है. माइकल वॉन ने एक ट्वीट करके विराट और अनुष्‍का की जमकर प्रशंसा की. विराट और अनुष्‍का अपने विवाह की पहली वर्षगांठ (11 दिसंबर) मना रहे हैं और अनुष्‍का इसके लिए ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया पहुंची हैं. यह अलग बात है कि विवाह की वर्षगांठ से इतर एक अन्‍य कारण से विराट और अनुष्‍का चर्चा का केंद्र बने. विराट के नेतृत्‍व वाली टीम इंडिया ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के खिलाफ एडिलेड ( Adelaide Test) में हुआ पहला टेस्‍ट जीतकर मेजबान टीम पर 1-0 की बढ़त बना चुकी है. भारतीय टीम ने पहला टेस्‍ट 31 रन से अंतर से जीता. सीरीज का दूसरा टेस्‍ट 14 दिसंबर से पर्थ में खेला जाना है. टीम इंडिया के सदस्‍य इस टेस्‍ट के लिए पर्थ रवाना हुए, इस दौरान विराट और अनुष्‍का ने अपनी 'बिजनेस क्‍लास सीट' टीम के तेज गेंदबाजों के लिए छोड़ने का निर्णय लिया ताकि पर्थ टेस्‍ट के पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजों को पर्याप्‍त आराम मिल सके. इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन भी इस हवाई सफर के दौरान उसी प्‍लेन में थे जिसमें भारतीय टीम सवार थी. उन्‍होंने अपने आधिकारिक पोस्‍ट में खुलासा किया कि विराट और उनकी पत्‍नी अनुष्‍का ने उदारता दिखाते हुए इस बात ध्‍यान रखा कि भारतीय टीम के तेज गेंदबाजों को पर्थ टेस्‍ट के पहले भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजों को आराम मिल सके.

विराट कोहली ने किया खुलासा, मैदान के बाहर कौन है उनका कप्‍तान...पीएम मोदी से मिले विराट और अनुष्‍का, ट्विटर ने ऐसे ली चुटकी

वॉन ने अपने इस ट्वीट में एक तरह से ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया टीम को पर्थ टेस्‍ट के पहले चेतावनी भी जारी कर दी. उन्‍होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, ' न केवल भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज अधिक आरामदायक स्थिति में है बल्कि कप्‍तान ने अपने मानवीय व्‍यवहार से खास छाप छोड़ी है. ' गौरतलब है कि भारतीय टीम ने बेहद कड़े मुकाबले में ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया टीम पर एडिलेड टेस्‍ट में जीत हासिल की थी. ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के सामने दूसरी पारी में जीत के लिए 323 रन का लक्ष्‍य था लेकिन भारतीय टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए उसे 291 रन पर ढेर कर दिया. पर्थ टेस्‍ट में भी भारतीय टीम अच्‍छे प्रदर्शन को लेकर आत्‍मविश्‍वास से भरपूर नजर आ रही है. पर्थ का विकेट तेज गेंदबाजों के अनुकूल माना जाता है और भारतीय टीम ने यहां अपनी पिछली टेस्‍ट जीत वर्ष 2008 में हासिल की थी.
वीडियो: पुजारा बोले, धोनी और विराट के बीच यह बात है कॉमन
भारत और ऑस्‍ट्र‍ेलिया के बीच एडिलेड में खेले गए पहले टेस्‍ट मैच में टीम इंडिया के लिए चेतेश्‍वर पुजारा ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए पहली पारी में 123 और दूसरी पारी में 91 रन बनाए थे. ऋषभ पंत ने भी विकेट के पीछे कमाल दिखाते हुए मैच में 11 कैच लपके थे. उन्‍होंने अपने इस प्रदर्शन के जरिये एक मैच में 11 कैच पकड़ने के इंग्‍लैंड के जैक रसेल और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के एबी डिविलियर्स के 11 कैच के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की थी. भारतीय गेंदबाज भी मैच में अपने प्रदर्शन पर खरे उतरे थे, उन्‍होंने ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के 20 विकेट झटके थे.


