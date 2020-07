युवराज सिंह बोले- एक मजाक ने दिल तोड़ दिया था 'दादा' का और कप्तानी छोड़ने को तैयार हो गए..देखें Video

Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have personally learnt so much from you and hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captain @souravganguly #HappyBirthdayDada

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jul 7, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT