हरभजन सिंह के बर्थडे पर युवराज सिंह ने शेयर किया मजेदार VIDEO, बोले- 'यह 40वां या 47वां बर्थडे..'

Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here's a glimpse of the wonderful years spent pulling each other's leg, sometimes pants too You have always proved to the world Singh you will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100%, have a great day love you paaji @harbhajan3

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jul 2, 2020 at 9:58pm PDT