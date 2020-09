चहल की मंगेतर धनश्री वर्मा के नए डांस वीडियो ने मचाया धमाल, 'दस बहाने कर के ले गए...'

Dus Bahane kaho ya dus wajah, I truly miss my class vibes That energy says it all This choreography was actually quite LIT and deserved more . Music: dus bahane OG @bachchan Choreography: @dhanashreevermacompany and @ravisoni2426 I miss creating with you ???????? . Do register for my upcoming workshop on 13th September Sunday at 5 pm IST LINK IN BIO . #dhanashreeverma #dusbahane #youtube #choreographer #dance

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) on Sep 11, 2020 at 12:14am PDT