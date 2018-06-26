उबर कैब में यात्रा के दौरान महिला पत्रकार के साथ हुई मारपीट, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

खास बातें ड्राइवर के बचाव में बोलने की वजह से हुई मारपीट पुलिस कर रही है इस पूरे मामले की जांच पीड़िता ने उबर पर लगाया मदद न करने का आरोप

Hi @Uber_Support , I had the worst experience today morning. Was Uber pooling with a woman who was hostile from the very start. She started yelling at the driver saying she’s paying the “most” & still she’s getting dropped last. When I tried to intervene I was verbally abused. pic.twitter.com/4uHLUii3X7 — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

I have been physically & verbally assaulted in broad daylight by a complete stranger. The whole back seat of @Uber is full of clumps of my hair,I have injury on my face & hands & I'm definitely psychologically scarred. I take Uber twice everyday & yet I know now that I'm not safe — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

कैब में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर आए दिन सवाल उठते रहते हैं.ताजा मामला मुंबई का है जहां एक कैब में महिला पत्रकार पर हमला किया गया. यह पूरी घटना लोअर परेल इलाके की है. पीड़ित महिला पत्रकार के अनुसार आरोपी महिला कैब में उसके साथ सफर कर रही थी. इसी दौरान दूसरी महिला ने कैब चालक से इस बात पर लड़ाई शुरू कर दी कि वह ज्यादा किराया दे रही है इसके बाद उसे बाद में क्यूं छोड़ा जा रहा है. इस पर जब महिला पत्रकार ने कैब चालक के बचाव में बोलने की कोशिश की तो आरोपी महिला ने उसके साथ बदसलूकी की और उसके साथ मारपीट भी की.यह भी पढ़ें: यूपी: 6 बच्चों की मां को पति ने फावड़े से काट डाला, पढ़ें क्‍या थी वजह गौरतलब है कि महिला पत्रकार ने इस घटना के बाद एक बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए और फेसबुक पर भी इस घटना का जिक्र किया. महिला ने सोशल साइट पर लिखा कि एक अन्य महिला ने उबर की सवारी के लिए सबसे अधिक भुगतान ’ करने के बावजूद उसे आखिर में छोड़ने की शिकायत की.पत्रकार ने कहा कि जब उसने मामले में हस्तक्षेप का प्रयास किया तो उसे रंगरूप को लेकर रंगभेदी टिप्पणी की गयी और कार में उसके साथ शारीरिक तौर पर मारपीट की गयी. पत्रकार ने कहा कि महिला ने उसके बाल खींचे और उसके चेहरे को नोंच लिया.

Uber refused to give the woman’s details stating “customer privacy”. The police officer called them in front of me and said there’s a formal complaint against this woman & yet Uber didn’t help. If she’s your customer, so am I. — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

Hey Ushnota, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. As discussed, we’ve reached out to law enforcement authorities to offer any information that could be helpful in their proceedings. We will keep you updated via the in app help section. — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) June 25, 2018

पीड़ित महिला ने आरोप लगाया है कि उबर कंपनी ने आरोपी महिला से जुड़ी जानकारी भी उनसे साझा करने से मना कर दिया. साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि उबर उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर कुछ नहीं करता. अगर उबर मुंबई पुलिस की बात नहीं समझ पा रहा है तो यह साफ है कि एक समान्य नागरिक होने के नाते वह बिल्कुल भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं.वहीं इस मामले में बाद में उबर ने भी अपनी सफाई दी है. उबर ने कहा कि आपका धन्यवाद कि आपने यह मामला हम तक पहुंचाया. हम संबंधित विभाग से इस मामले में बात कर रहे हैं और आगे की कार्रवाई के बारे में आपको जल्द ही सूचित करेंगे.