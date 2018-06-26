NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
उबर कैब में यात्रा के दौरान महिला पत्रकार के साथ हुई मारपीट, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

कैब चालक के बचाव में बोलने की कोशिश की तो आरोपी महिला ने पीड़िता के साथ बदसलूकी और मारपीट की.

पीड़ित महिला पत्रकार की फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. ड्राइवर के बचाव में बोलने की वजह से हुई मारपीट
  2. पुलिस कर रही है इस पूरे मामले की जांच
  3. पीड़िता ने उबर पर लगाया मदद न करने का आरोप
मुंबई: कैब में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर आए दिन सवाल उठते रहते हैं.ताजा मामला मुंबई का है जहां एक कैब में महिला पत्रकार पर हमला किया गया. यह पूरी घटना लोअर परेल इलाके की है. पीड़ित महिला पत्रकार के अनुसार आरोपी महिला कैब में उसके साथ सफर कर रही थी.  इसी दौरान दूसरी महिला ने कैब चालक से इस बात पर लड़ाई शुरू कर दी कि वह ज्यादा किराया दे रही है इसके बाद उसे बाद में क्यूं छोड़ा जा रहा है. इस पर जब महिला पत्रकार ने कैब चालक के बचाव में बोलने की कोशिश की तो आरोपी महिला ने उसके साथ बदसलूकी की और उसके साथ मारपीट भी की.

यह भी पढ़ें: यूपी: 6 बच्चों की मां को पति ने फावड़े से काट डाला, पढ़ें क्‍या थी वजह

गौरतलब है कि महिला पत्रकार ने इस घटना के बाद एक बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए और फेसबुक पर भी इस घटना का जिक्र किया. महिला ने सोशल साइट पर लिखा कि एक अन्य महिला ने उबर की सवारी के लिए सबसे अधिक भुगतान ’ करने के बावजूद उसे आखिर में छोड़ने की शिकायत की.
 
पत्रकार ने कहा कि जब उसने मामले में हस्तक्षेप का प्रयास किया तो उसे रंगरूप को लेकर रंगभेदी टिप्पणी की गयी और कार में उसके साथ शारीरिक तौर पर मारपीट की गयी. पत्रकार ने कहा कि महिला ने उसके बाल खींचे और उसके चेहरे को नोंच लिया.
 

पीड़ित महिला ने आरोप लगाया है कि उबर कंपनी ने आरोपी महिला से जुड़ी जानकारी भी उनसे साझा करने से मना कर दिया. साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि उबर उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर कुछ नहीं करता. अगर उबर मुंबई पुलिस की बात नहीं समझ पा रहा है तो यह साफ है कि एक समान्य नागरिक होने के नाते वह बिल्कुल भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं.
 

 
वहीं इस मामले में बाद में उबर ने भी अपनी सफाई दी है. उबर ने कहा कि आपका धन्यवाद कि आपने यह मामला हम तक पहुंचाया. हम संबंधित विभाग से इस मामले में बात कर रहे हैं और आगे की कार्रवाई के बारे में आपको जल्द ही सूचित करेंगे. 
 


