होम | क्राइम |

यूपी एटीएस ने RRB की ग्रुप-डी परीक्षा में नकल कराने वाले सॉल्वर गिरोह का किया भंडाफोड़ 

उत्तर प्रदेश की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स (ATS) ने शनिवार को रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड की ग्रुप-डी परीक्षा (RRB Group D Exams) में नकल कराने वाले सॉल्वर गैंग का भंडाफोड़ किया.

यूपी एटीएस ने पेपर सॉल्वर गिरोह का किया भंडाफोड़.

लखनऊ/कानपुर: उत्तर प्रदेश की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स (ATS) ने शनिवार को रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड की ग्रुप-डी परीक्षा (RRB Group D Exams) में नकल कराने वाले सॉल्वर गैंग का भंडाफोड़ किया. एसटीएफ ने कानपुर के थाना क्षेत्र कल्याणपुर से गिरोह के सरगना सहित 10 सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार किया. आरोपियों के पास से 11 मोबाइल, 21 एडमिट कार्ड, 1 फर्जी वोटर आईडी कार्ड, 5 ब्लैंक चेक, 3 ड्रॉइविंग लाइसेंस, एक पेटीएम कार्ड, 19 आधार कार्ड, 6 एटीएम कार्ड, 3 पैन कार्ड, 1 बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल, 1 स्कूटी व 56,260 रुपये बरामद हुए हैं.
 
यूपी एसटीएफ के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिषेक सिंह ने बताया कि पकड़े गए लोगों ने गिरोह के सरगना राहुल कुमार पुत्र गणेश निवासी प्रयागराज के अलावा महेश कुमार यादव, प्रवेश यादव, सुनील कुमार शाह, ललित कुमार यादव, अजय कुमार तांती, विकास कुमार मालाकार, मुकेश कुमार सिंह, अजय कुमार यादव निवासीगण बिहार राज्य और रामबाबू पाल निवासी प्रयागराज शामिल है.

यह भी पढ़ें: Railway Jobs 2018: रेलवे में 10वीं पास के लिए 703 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, आवेदन शुरू

इन लोगों को मुखबिर की सूचना पर जनपद कानपुर नगर के थाना क्षेत्र कल्याणपुर के केशवपुरम स्थित अंजित कम्प्यूटर सेंटर जो आरआरबी की ग्रुप-डी ऑनलाइन परीक्षा का परीक्षा केंद्र है, वहां से गिरफ्तार किया गया. एसएसपी ने बताया कि पकड़ा गया गैंग विभिन्न प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में प्रश्नपत्र आउट कराने, सॉल्वर बैठाने के साथ ही अभ्यर्थियों से मोटी रकम लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश सहित कई अन्य कई राज्यों के विभिन्न जिलों में जगह-जगह परीक्षा सेंटर पर अपने कैंडिडेट बैठाकर पेपर सॉल्व करवाता था.

यह भी पढ़ें: Railway Jobs 2018: रेलवे में 10वीं पास के लिए 446 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, आवेदन शुरू

पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया कि गिरोह का मुख्य सरगना रंजीत यादव है जो पटना में रहता है और वहीं से अपना चलाता है. रंजीत ने हर राज्य में अपना एक सरगना बना रखा है, जहां पर परीक्षा होती है. आरोपियों ने बताया कि रेलवे भर्ती समेत विभिन्न प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में सॉल्वर्स को बैठाने के लिए वह लोग उम्मीदवारों से 5 से 6 लाख रुपये लेते थे. इसके अलावा ये पूरा गैंग परीक्षा केंद्र से पेपर आउट भी करवाता था. इन आरोपियों के खिलाफ कल्याणपुर थाने में विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है.

VIDEO: रेलवे की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा के लिए 200 से 2000 किलोमीटर तक की यात्रा
 


