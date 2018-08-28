NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
मनीष सिसोदिया को मिली मॉस्को जाने की अनुमति, ट्वीट कर PM मोदी पर बोला था हमला

दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को मॉस्को में होने वाले शिक्षा सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने की अनुमति मिल गई है.

दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया. (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली:
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को मॉस्को में होने वाले शिक्षा सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने की अनुमति मिल गई है. दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने अंतत: उन्हें मॉस्को में होने वाले विश्व शिक्षा सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने की अनुमति दे दी है. इससे पहले कल रात उन्होंने ट्वीट कर आरोप लगाया था कि केंद्र सरकार ने उन्हें इस कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने की अनुमति नहीं दी है.
 

सिसोदिया ने कहा था कि दिल्ली में उनकी सरकार द्वारा शिक्षा क्षेत्र में किए गए सुधारों के बारे में संबोधित करने के लिए उन्हें इस सम्मेलन में आमंत्रित किया गया था. आप नेता ने ट्वीट किया था, 'मुझे विश्व शिक्षा सम्मेलन, मॉस्को में दिल्ली में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में हुए सुधारों के बारे में बात करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया गया था. मुझे आज रात रवाना होना था लेकिन दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि भारत सरकार ने इसकी अनुमति नहीं दी. यह पिछले दस दिन से लंबित है.'
 
उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी यह नहीं चाहते हैं कि दिल्ली सरकार के कार्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच पर पहुंचे. सिसोदिया ने हालांकि आज ट्वीट कर कहा, 'आखिरकार भारत सरकार ने मुझे विश्व शिक्षा सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने की इजाजत दे दी है, जो पिछले दस दिन से लंबित थी.' उन्होंने विश्व भर के शिक्षा मंत्रियों के सामने भारत की ज्ञान की विरासत को पेश करने को सौभाग्य की बात बताया है. 

(इनपुट : भाषा)


