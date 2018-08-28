मनीष सिसोदिया को मिली मॉस्को जाने की अनुमति, ट्वीट कर PM मोदी पर बोला था हमला

I was invited to speak about Delhi Education reforms at World Education Conference, Moscow. I was supposed to leave tonight but it's unfortunate that Govt of India has not given permission. It's pending 'under process' for last 10 days.

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 28, 2018

Delhi’s education reforms hv been getting international press coverage in past few months. It’s unfortunate that PM Modi doesn’t want this to reach int. platforms.

Sir! Delhi is also part of India! If our schools get international recognition, it's a matter of pride for India! — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 28, 2018

Finally, GoI gave permission which was pending since 10 days, for World Edu. Conf.

It would be my privilege to represent India's knowledge legacy in front of world's edu. ministers & help them know- how it can help in making the world a better place to live. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 28, 2018

दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को मॉस्को में होने वाले शिक्षा सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने की अनुमति मिल गई है. दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने अंतत: उन्हें मॉस्को में होने वाले विश्व शिक्षा सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने की अनुमति दे दी है. इससे पहले कल रात उन्होंने ट्वीट कर आरोप लगाया था कि केंद्र सरकार ने उन्हें इस कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने की अनुमति नहीं दी है.सिसोदिया ने कहा था कि दिल्ली में उनकी सरकार द्वारा शिक्षा क्षेत्र में किए गए सुधारों के बारे में संबोधित करने के लिए उन्हें इस सम्मेलन में आमंत्रित किया गया था. आप नेता ने ट्वीट किया था, 'मुझे विश्व शिक्षा सम्मेलन, मॉस्को में दिल्ली में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में हुए सुधारों के बारे में बात करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया गया था. मुझे आज रात रवाना होना था लेकिन दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि भारत सरकार ने इसकी अनुमति नहीं दी. यह पिछले दस दिन से लंबित है.'उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी यह नहीं चाहते हैं कि दिल्ली सरकार के कार्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच पर पहुंचे. सिसोदिया ने हालांकि आज ट्वीट कर कहा, 'आखिरकार भारत सरकार ने मुझे विश्व शिक्षा सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने की इजाजत दे दी है, जो पिछले दस दिन से लंबित थी.' उन्होंने विश्व भर के शिक्षा मंत्रियों के सामने भारत की ज्ञान की विरासत को पेश करने को सौभाग्य की बात बताया है.