मनीष सिसोदिया को मिली मॉस्को जाने की अनुमति, ट्वीट कर PM मोदी पर बोला था हमला

I was invited to speak about Delhi Education reforms at World Education Conference, Moscow. I was supposed to leave tonight but it's unfortunate that Govt of India has not given permission. It's pending 'under process' for last 10 days.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 28, 2018
1/2
Delhi’s education reforms hv been getting international press coverage in past few months. It’s unfortunate that PM Modi doesn’t want this to reach int. platforms.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 28, 2018
Sir! Delhi is also part of India! If our schools get international recognition, it’s a matter of pride for India!
Finally, GoI gave permission which was pending since 10 days, for World Edu. Conf.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 28, 2018
It would be my privilege to represent India's knowledge legacy in front of world's edu. ministers & help them know- how it can help in making the world a better place to live. https://t.co/v6UlWIUNDV
Advertisement
Advertisement