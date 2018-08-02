नेपाली लड़कियों को कथित मानव तस्करों से छुड़ाने पर दिल्ली पुलिस और DCW में टकराव

खास बातें दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा- सभी लड़कियां बालिग, वे अपनी मर्जी से आईं आयोग ने कहा - लड़कियों को अवैध तरीके से अरब देशों में भेजा जा रहा है दिल्ली पुलिस और महिला आयोग के बीच ट्विटर वॉर शुरू हो गया

Advertisement

Last night 53 women of Nepalese origin were found staying in a hotel in Central district by team of. Delhi Police and DCW. On verification all were found to be adults. There statements were recorded in the presence of DCW and NGOs. 16 of them consented for medical examination. — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) August 1, 2018

Contd.

From their medical examination, statements & enquiry conducted so far it has come out that they were staying in hotel on their own volition and they had come to Delhi in search of employment opportunity.They have not indicated any cognizable offense committed against them. — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) August 1, 2018

contd.

Further enquiry is in progress and after due verification these women have been shifted to a shelter home. — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) August 1, 2018

दिल्ली पुलिस ने अभी तक लड़कियों को थाने में बंद कर के रखा है। उनपे अपने स्टेटमेंट बदलने का दबाव बनवाया जा रहा है। 24 घण्टे से महिलाओं को जगा रखा है। अभी तक अरेस्ट तो दूर FIR तक पुलिस ने रजिस्टर नही की है। शर्मनाक व्यवहार है। https://t.co/gFzhLa1wBf — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 1, 2018

पहाडग़ंज SHO कह रहे हैं जब तक ऊपर से आर्डर नही आएंगे लड़कियों को पुलिस स्टेशन से शेल्टर होम नही भेजा जाएगा। FIR भी नही दर्ज की है। लड़कियों को घुटन में रखके डराया जा रहा है। दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। लगता है हमने किसी बड़े आदमी के गिरोह को छेडा है जो पूरी पुलिस उसको बचाने में लगी है! https://t.co/318BmzDEMq — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 1, 2018

बस इसी बात को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस और महिला आयोग के बीच ट्विटर वॉर शुरू हो गया.इस हफ्ते 3 बार नेपाली लड़कियां रेस्क्यू हुईं. पहले 16 लड़कियां मुनीरका इलाके से, फिर 18 लड़कियां प्रह्लादगढ़ी दक्षिणी दिल्ली से और फिर 53 लड़कियां पहाड़गंज से.प्रह्लादगढ़ी में बनारस पुलिस ने दिल्ली पुलिस के सहयोग से लड़कियां छुड़ाई थीं. इसमें महिला आयोग का कोई रोल नहीं है.