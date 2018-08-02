NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | दिल्ली-एनसीआर |

नेपाली लड़कियों को कथित मानव तस्करों से छुड़ाने पर दिल्ली पुलिस और DCW में टकराव

दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष का दावा है कि ये लड़कियां नेपाल से मानव तस्करी करके लाई गईं

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
नेपाली लड़कियों को कथित मानव तस्करों से छुड़ाने पर दिल्ली पुलिस और DCW में टकराव

दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल ने पहाड़गंज से नेपाली लड़कियों को छुड़ाया.

खास बातें

  1. दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा- सभी लड़कियां बालिग, वे अपनी मर्जी से आईं
  2. आयोग ने कहा - लड़कियों को अवैध तरीके से अरब देशों में भेजा जा रहा है
  3. दिल्ली पुलिस और महिला आयोग के बीच ट्विटर वॉर शुरू हो गया
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली पुलिस और दिल्ली महिला आयोग के बीच नेपाली लड़कियों के रेस्क्यू ऑपेरशन को लेकर जबरदस्त टकराव हो गया है. इसे लेकर दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल के ट्वीट को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल भी रीट्वीट कर रहे हैं.

दरसअल बीती रात दिल्ली के पहाड़गंज इलाके के एक होटल से 53 नेपाली लड़कियों को दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष ने रेस्क्यू कराकर यह दावा किया कि ये लड़कियां नेपाल से मानव तस्करी कर लाई गई हैं और इन्हें अवैध तरीके से अरब देशों में भेजा जा रहा है. जबकि दिल्ली पुलिस ने दावा किया कि सभी लड़कियां बालिग हैं और उनका कहना है कि वे अपनी मर्जी से आई हैं, उन्हें किसी तरह की कोई दिक्कत नहीं है.

यह भी पढ़ें : मानव तस्करी : 39 नेपाली लड़कियों को दिल्ली में पहाड़गंज के एक होटल से छुड़ाया गया

बस इसी बात को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस और महिला आयोग के बीच ट्विटर वॉर शुरू हो गया.
  इस हफ्ते 3 बार नेपाली लड़कियां रेस्क्यू हुईं. पहले 16 लड़कियां मुनीरका इलाके से, फिर 18 लड़कियां प्रह्लादगढ़ी दक्षिणी दिल्ली से और फिर 53 लड़कियां पहाड़गंज से.

टिप्पणियां
VIDEO : मानव तस्करी रैकेट पकड़ा गया

प्रह्लादगढ़ी में बनारस पुलिस ने दिल्ली पुलिस के सहयोग से लड़कियां छुड़ाई थीं. इसमें महिला आयोग का कोई रोल नहीं है.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... इस एक्ट्रेस ने पहने ऐसे जूते चकरा जाएगा दिमाग, बार-बार देखा जा रहा है वीडियो
Human Trafficking

Advertisement

 
 
 