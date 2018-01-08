दिल्ली में ठंड से मौत पर LG-केजरीवाल में फिर ठनी, सीएम ने बताई जान जाने की असली वजह...

Media reporting 44 deaths of homeless due to cold. Am issuing show cause notice to CEO, DUSIB. Negligible deaths last year. This year, LG appointed a useless officer. LG refuses to consult us before appointing officers. How do we run govt like this?

He is same officer for whom Assembly Committee recommended adverse remarks in his Service record. Chief Secretary Kutty went to HC to defend this officer against Committee. Hon’ble LG will never act against such officers. https://t.co/r9WciyVfuR