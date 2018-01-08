NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
दिल्ली में ठंड से मौत पर LG-केजरीवाल में फिर ठनी, सीएम ने बताई जान जाने की असली वजह...

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि वह राज्य सरकार के मशविरे के बिना बेकार अफसरों को नियुक्त करते हैं.

दिल्ली में ठंड से होने वाली मौतों पर सीएम और एलजी में फिर ठनी.

खास बातें

  1. सीएम केजरीवाल ने एलजी पर साधा निशाना
  2. सीएम बोले, हमसे सलाह नहीं लेते एलजी
  3. कहा- एलजी ने बेकार अफ़सर लगाए हैं
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल में एक बार फिट ठन गई है. इस बार वजह राजधानी में ठंड से होने वाली मौत है. मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि वह राज्य सरकार के मशविरे के बिना बेकार अफसरों को नियुक्त करते हैं. ऐसे ही एक अफ़सर की वजह से दिल्ली में लोग ठंड से मारे जा रहे हैं. 

यह भी पढ़ें : दिल्ली सरकार बनाम उपराज्यपाल मामला : एक बार फिर केजरीवाल को लगा झटका
  सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया, मीडिया ठंड की वजह से 44 बेघर लोगों की मौत की ख़बर दे रहा है. मैं दिल्ली शहरी आश्रय सुधार बोर्ड (DUSIB) के सीईओ को कारण बताओ नोटिस दे रहा हूं. बीते साल न के बराबर मौतें हुईं थीं. इस साल एलजी ने एक बेकार अफ़सर लगा दिया. अफ़सरों की नियुक्ति से पहले एलजी हमसे मशविरा करने से इनकार करते हैं. हम इस तरह सरकार कैसे चलाएं? सीएम केजरीवाल के ट्वीट के बाद आप प्रवक्ता सौरभ भारद्वाज ने उसे रिट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'जिस अधिकारी को नियुक्त किया गया था उनके सर्विस रिकॉर्ड को लेकर विधानसभा की कमिटी ने नकारात्मक टिप्पणी की थी. इसके बाद मुख्य सचिव कुट्टी अपने अधिकारी का बचाव करने हाई कोर्ट तक पहुंच गए. एलजी कभी भी ऐसे अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं करेंगे.' 

वहीं, दूसरी तरफ आम आदमी पार्टी की ही एक नेता आतिशी मार्लेना की राय अपने नेता से कुछ अलग है. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, कई चैनलों पर शीत लहर से मौत की ख़बर देखकर हैरान हूं. अगर बेघर, बेपहचाने लोगों की मौत की तादाद 12 महीने एक जैसी रहती है तो इसके लिए शीतलहर को कैसे ज़िम्मेदार बताया जा सकता है? 

VIDEO : ठंड से मौत पर LG बनाम केजरीवाल


गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में उप राज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने केजरीवाल सरकार के उस ऐतिहासिक प्रस्ताव को खारिज कर दिया था, जिसके तहत सरकार 40 सार्वजनिक सेवाओं मसलन, बर्थ सर्टिफिकेट, लाइसेंस, पेंशन आदि को घर-घर जाकर पहुंचाने वाली थी. 


164 Shares
