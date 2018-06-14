दिल्ली : धरना दे रहे अरविंद केजरीवाल को ममता बनर्जी का समर्थन मिला

केजरीवाल, उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया और अन्य मंत्री गोपाल राय एवं सत्येंद्र जैन सोमवार की शाम को उप राज्यपाल अनिल बैजल से मिले थे और उन्होंने तय किया था कि आईएएस अधिकारियों को हड़ताल समाप्त करने का निर्देश तथा चार महीने से काम का बहिष्कार कर रहे अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई समेत उनकी मांगों पर जब तक विचार नहीं किया जाता तब तक वे वहीं डटे रहेंगे.
. @ArvindKejriwal, CM of Delhi is sitting in a dharna in LG’s office for the last few days in the capital city of the country. Elected CM must get due respect. May I appeal to the Govt of India and @LtGovDelhi to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 13, 2018
