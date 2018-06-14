NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
दिल्ली : धरना दे रहे अरविंद केजरीवाल को ममता बनर्जी का समर्थन मिला

पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने उप राज्यपाल कार्यालय में धरने पर बैठे केजरीवाल और दिल्ली सरकार के मंत्रियों के आंदोलन का समर्थन किया

,
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री और तृणमूल कांग्रेस की नेत्री ममता बनर्जी ने दिल्ली सरकार के आंदोलन को अपना समर्थन दिया है.

खास बातें

  1. ममता ने कहा, निर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री को अवश्य ही उचित सम्मान मिलना चाहिए
  2. ममता ने उप राज्यपाल से की समस्या का तत्काल समाधान करने की अपील
  3. केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया, गोपाल राय, सत्येंद्र जैन का धरना सोमवार से जारी
कोलकाता: पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और बीजेपी के बागी नेता यशवंत सिन्हा के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी भी अरविंद केजरीवाल और आम आदमी पार्टी  के आंदोलन को अपना समर्थन दिया है. ममता बनर्जी अपनी मांगों के पक्ष में दबाव बनाने के लिए दिल्ली के उप राज्यपाल के कार्यालय में धरने पर बैठे मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के समर्थन में सामने आ गई हैं.

सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने ट्वीट किया , ‘‘दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल देश की राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में पिछले कुछ दिनों से उप राज्यपाल के कार्यालय में बैठे हैं. निर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री को अवश्य ही उचित सम्मान मिलना चाहिए.’’
  केजरीवाल, उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया और अन्य मंत्री गोपाल राय एवं सत्येंद्र जैन सोमवार की शाम को उप राज्यपाल अनिल बैजल से मिले थे और उन्होंने तय किया था कि आईएएस अधिकारियों को हड़ताल समाप्त करने का निर्देश तथा चार महीने से काम का बहिष्कार कर रहे अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई समेत उनकी मांगों पर जब तक विचार नहीं किया जाता तब तक वे वहीं डटे रहेंगे.

VIDEO : दिल्ली में धरने की सियासत

ममता ने ट्विटर पर लिखा , ‘‘मैं भारत सरकार एवं दिल्ली के उप राज्यपाल से समस्या का तत्काल समाधान करने की अपील करती हूं ताकि लोगों को परेशानी न हो.’’
(इनपुट भाषा से)


