होम | दिल्ली-एनसीआर |

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के उद्घाटन समारोह में बिना बुलाए पहुंचे बीजेपी सांसद मनोज तिवारी का हंगामा, देखें VIDEO...

दिल्ली सरकार (Delhi Government) की तरफ से मनोज तिवारी (Manoj Tiwari) को उद्घाटन समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए न्यौता नहीं दिया गया था.

,
बीजेपी सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने किया हंगामा

खास बातें

  1. मनोज तिवारी को उद्घाटन में बुलाया नहीं गया था
  2. अरविंद केजरीवाल करेंगे ब्रिज का उद्घाटन
  3. मनोज तिवारी ने मारपीट की कोशिश की
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी (Manoj Tiwari) ने रविवार को आम आदमी पार्टी (Aam Aadmi Party) कार्यकर्ताओं पर बदसलूकी करने का आरोप लगाया. मनोज तिवारी बहुचर्चित सिग्नेचर ब्रिज (Delhi Signature Bridge) के उद्घाटन समारोह में पहंचे थे. मनोज तिवारी  (Manoj Tiwari) का आरोप है कि जब वह उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम के दौरान स्टेज के पास पहुंचे तो उनके खिलाफ पहले आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने नारे लगाए और बाद में उनके साथ बदसलूकी की. खास बात यह है कि दिल्ली सरकार (Delhi Government) की तरफ से उन्हें उद्घाटन समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए न्यौता नहीं दिया गया था. वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता दीलीप पांडे ने कहा कि कार्यक्रम में बीजेपी के लोगों ने आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मारपीट की. अभी हमारे कई कार्यकर्ताओं को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. 
 
गौरतलब है कि मनोज तिवारी ने  कुछ दिन पहले कहा था कि सिग्नेचर ब्रिज का इतिहास बहुत पुराना है 2003 में तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के साथ तत्कालीन विधायक साहब सिंह चैहान के निमंत्रण पर ब्रिज बनाने को लेकर चर्चा की गई. उस समय 265 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से इसे बनाने की योजना तैयार की गई थी लेकिन 2004 में सत्ता परिवर्तन के साथ दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री और केन्द्र सरकार में तालमेल की कमी के कारण इस ब्रिज का बजट बढ़कर 400 करोड़ रूपये हो गया. वर्ष 2009 में सांसद जेपी अग्रवाल और मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित की आपसी कलह की वजह से ब्रिज का कार्य अधर में लटका रहा.

देखें वीडियो..

तिवारी ने कहा कि 2014 में उत्तर पूर्व संसदीय क्षेत्र से मैं सांसद निर्वाचित हुआ और सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर पहली मीटिंग तत्कालीन विधायक साहब सिंह चैहान और करावल नगर के तत्कालीन विधायक मोहन सिंह बिष्ट के साथ हुई जिसमें मुझे बताया गया कि गैमन नाम की कम्पनी प्रोजेक्ट छोड़कर भाग चुकी है और अब ब्रिज का बजट बढ़कर 1100 करोड़ रुपये का हो गया है. अक्टूबर माह में रूके हुए प्रोजेक्ट को शुरू करने के लिए 33 करोड़ रुपये की आवश्यकता बताई गई जिस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए दिल्ली में राष्ट्रपति शासन होते हुए मेरे अनुरोध पर केन्द्र सरकार ने 33 करोड़  रुपये आवंटित किए.

तिवारी ने कहा कि आश्चर्य की बात यह है कि 1150 करोड़ रुपये के कुल बजट से तैयार होने वाले सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के बजट में केजरीवाल सरकार द्वारा अचानक 450 करोड़ रुपये फिर से बढ़ा दिए गए. यह 450 करोड़ रुपये क्यों बढ़ाए गए यह सबसे बढ़ा सवाल है जो कहीं न कहीं दिल्ली सरकार की मंशा पर सवालिया निशान खड़े करता है.


