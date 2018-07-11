दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार 400 शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण के लिए सिंगापुर भेजेगी 

Delhi govt will be sending 400 teachers for training to Singapore based National Inst. of Education.
200 teachers have already got trained by this worlds top educators-training institute last year .टिप्पणियांProposal approved today. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 10, 2018
The future of any country depends upon its teachers. They shape our kids. Del govt is committed to providing best training to its teachers. https://t.co/7lh2Ed04yA— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2018
