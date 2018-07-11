NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | दिल्ली-एनसीआर |

दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार 400 शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण के लिए सिंगापुर भेजेगी 

दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार यहां के 400 शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण के लिए सिंगापुर के 'नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एजुकेशन फॉर ट्रेनिंग' भेजेगी.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार 400 शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण के लिए सिंगापुर भेजेगी 

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल. (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार यहां के 400 शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण के लिए सिंगापुर के 'नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एजुकेशन फॉर ट्रेनिंग' भेजेगी. पिछले साल दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों के 200 शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण के लिए इस संस्थान में भेजे गए थे.
 
सिसोदिया ने बताया कि मंत्रिमंडल ने शिक्षकों को सिंगापुर भेजने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है. उप मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, 'दिल्ली सरकार 400 शिक्षकों को सिंगापुर की नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एजुकेशन में प्रशिक्षण के लिए भेज रही है. 200 शिक्षक पहले ही दुनिया के इस शीर्ष संस्थान से पिछले साल प्रशिक्षण हासिल कर चुके हैं. इस प्रस्ताव को आज मंजूरी मिली.'
 
इस पर टिप्पणी करते हुए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, 'किसी भी देश का भविष्य उसके शिक्षकों पर निर्भर करता है. वह हमारे बच्चों को तैयार करते हैं. दिल्ली सरकार अपने शिक्षकों को बेहतरीन प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं.

(इनपुट : भाषा)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... मुंबई की बारिश में फंसे BJP प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई हाथ में जूता उठाए तस्वीर
Arvind KejriwalManish Sisodia

Advertisement

 
 
 