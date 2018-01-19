NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बिना हमें सुने चुनाव आयोग ने दिया फैसला : आप

पार्टी के नेता नागेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि इस मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने उनका पक्ष नहीं सुना. 

आप संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल.

खास बातें

  1. 20 आप विधायकों को चुनाव आयोग ने अयोग्य करार दिया
  2. चुनाव आयोग में इससे जुड़ी शिकायत आई थी
  3. शिकायत की सुनवाई के बाद फैसला
नई दिल्ली: आम आदमी पार्टी के 20 विधायकों को लाभ के पद के मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने अयोग्य करार दिया है. इस मामले में पार्टी की ओर से प्रतिक्रिया आई है. पार्टी के नेता नागेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि इस मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने उनका पक्ष नहीं सुना. आप नेता और विधायक सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा कि इन विधायकों को एक रुपये का वेतन भी नहीं दिया गया. पार्टी ने कहा कि विधायकों की गवाही नहीं हुई. विधायकों ने अपने सबूत नहीं रखे. पार्टी ने कहा कि चुनाव आयोग में गुजरात काडर के अधिकारी हैं. उन्होंने मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त पर आरोप लगाया कि अपने जन्मदिन 23 जनवरी के पहले यह फैसला किया है. उन्होंने कहा कि इस तारीख से पहले ज्योति ने यह फैसला दिया है. सोमवार को ज्योति रिटायर हो रहे हैं. 

 शर्मा ने कहा कि चुनाव आयोग के इतिहास में यह पहला मामला होगा जब मामले में मेरिट के आधार पर सुनवाई नहीं हुई. उन्होंने स्पष्ट रूप से आरोप लगाया कि चुनाव आयोग ने ऑफिस ऑफ प्रोफिट के मुद्दे पर सुनवाई ही नहीं की.
 
इतना ही नहीं नागेंद्र शर्मा ने बीजेपी को मामले में घसीटते हुए कहा कि बीजेपी अपने एजेंटों के जरिए चुनाव आयोग की गरिमा को दांव पर लगा रही है. बीजेपी अपनी चारों तरफ मिल रही नाकामियों को छिपाने के लिए यह कर रही है.
 
इसके अलावा पार्टी नेता ने कहा है कि जिस प्रकार से यह फैसला आया है यह कोर्ट में नहीं टिकेगा. अब आम आदमी पार्टी ने चुनाव आयोग की इस सिफारिश के खिलाफ दिल्‍ली हाई कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है.
 
लाभ के पद के मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने आम आदमी पार्टी के 20 विधायकों को अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया है. यह दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार के लिए बड़ा झटका है. 70 में से 67 सीटें जीतकर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री बने अरविंद केजरीवाल के लिए यह बड़ा झटका है. आपको बता दें कि दिल्ली सरकार ने मार्च 2015 में 21 आप विधायकों को संसदीय सचिव के पद पर नियुक्त किया था.

VIDEO: आप की याचिका खारिज

जिसको प्रशांत पटेल नाम के वकील ने लाभ का पद बताकर राष्ट्रपति के पास शिकायत करके 21 विधायकों की सदस्यता खत्म करने की मांग की थी.


