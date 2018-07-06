NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
LG से मिलने के बाद बोले केजरीवाल - अगर केंद्र सरकार SC का ऑर्डर नहीं मानेगी तो देश में अराजकता फैल जाएगी
ट्रांसफर-पोस्टिंग के मसले पर दिल्ली की अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार और एलजी अनिल बैजल के बीच टकराव अब भी जारी है.

दिल्ली के CM अरविंद केजरीवाल और उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने LG अनिल बैजल से मुलाकात की.

खास बातें

  1. एलजी अनिल बैजल से मिले अरविंद केजरीवाल
  2. सर्विसेज मामले पर नहीं बनी बात, टकराव जारी
  3. सीएम बोले -सिग्नेचर ब्रिज का आखिरी इंस्टॉलमेंट जारी
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने शुक्रवार को एलजी अनिल बैजल से मुलाकात की. इसके बाद उन्होंने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा कि मैं अभी एलजी साहब से मिलकर आ रहा हूं. एलजी साहब को कल मैंने एक चिट्ठी भी लिखी थी. कोर्ट ने फैसला दिया था कि हर फाइल के लिए एलजी साहब की मंजूरी नहीं होगी, जितने निर्णय हैं दिल्ली सरकार से लिया जाएगा सिर्फ उससे LG साहब  को अवगत कराया जाएगा. इस पर एलजी साहब तैयार हो गए हैं. उन्होंन कहा कि अभी तक जितने भी प्रस्ताव अटके हुए थे उसपर जल्द काम शुरू हो जाएगा. हालांकि एलजी साहब सर्विसेज मामले में तैयार नहीं हुए. केजरीवाल ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि भारत के इतिहास में पहली बार होगा, जब केंद्र सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को मानने से इनकार किया हो. इस तरह से अगर केंद्र सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को मानने से इनकार कर दे तो ऐसे अराजकता फैल जाएगी. 

दूसरा मामला था ट्रांसफर-पोस्टिंग, प्रमोशन, नई पोस्ट बनाना, कच्चे कर्मचारियों को पक्का करना ये पावर किसके पास होगी. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ-साफ अपने फैसले में कहा है कि तीन सब्जेक्ट को छोड़कर पुलिस, लैंड और लॉ एंड ऑर्डर को छोड़कर सभी पावर दिल्ली सरकार के पास होगी. मैंने एलजी साहब को कहा कि सर्विसेज का पावर सरकार के पास होगी, इससे एलजी साहब ने मना कर दिया. 
 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ-साफ कर दिया था कि तीन सब्जेक्ट छोड़कर बाकी सभी पावर दिल्ली सरकार के पास है. मुझे लगता है कि भारत के इतिहास में पहली बार होगा, जब केंद्र सरकार पहली बार सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को मानने से इनकार किया हो. इस तरह से अगर केंद्र सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को मानने से इनकार कर दे तो ऐसे अराजकता फैल जाएगी. अब यह सोचने वाली बात है कि सरकार चलाने का, स्कूल चलाने का, पानी की व्यवस्था करने का, बिजली की व्यवस्था करने का इसकी जिम्मेदारी चुनी हुई सरकार की है, लेकिन ये कौन करेगा. इसका मतलब यह है कि केंद्र सरकार अफसर तैनात करेगी और काम हम करवाएंगे. कोई अच्छा काम करेगा तो केंद्र सरकार उसे हटा देगी, क्योंकि वह चाहती है कि दिल्ली सरकार अच्छा काम नहीं करे,
 
अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि हम यह चाहते हैं कि घर-घर में राशन पहुंचे, ये मामला कई महीनों से अटका हुआ था आज इस पर मैंने ऑर्डर जारी किया है. मैंने फुट डिपार्टमेंट को ऑर्डर जारी किया कि इसे जल्द से जल्द लागू किया जाए. दूसरा सीसीटीवी कैमरे इंस्टॉलमेंट का प्रपोजल मंगलवार को पास कर दिया जाएगा. सिग्नेजर ब्रिज के आखिरी इन्सटॉलमेंट को पास कर दिया गया है. अक्टूबर तक यह बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा.

बता दें कि कल सर्विसेज़ विभाग ने केजरीवाल सरकार का आदेश मानने से इनकार कर दिया था इसके बाद केजरीवाल एलजी से समय लेकर आज उनसे मिलने पहुंचे थे, लेकिन सूत्रों का कहना है कि ट्रांसफ़र-पोस्टिंग के मुद्दे पर कोई बात नहीं बनी. एलजी अनिल बैजल सर्विसेज़ पर AAP की मांग से असहमत हैं. सूत्रों के मुताबिक एलजी ने केजरीवाल से कहा कि जब तक कोर्ट अलग से नहीं कहता वो सर्विसेज़ विभाग को सरकार के हवाले नहीं कर सकते.
 
यह भी पढ़ें : दिल्ली सरकार Vs एलजी मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला- LG की नहीं, 'AAP' की दिल्ली, सरकार ही असली 'बॉस'

बता दें कि बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस मामले में अपना अहम फैसला सुनाया. सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ ने फैसले में कहा कि चुनी हुई सरकार लोकतंत्र में अहम है, इसलिए मंत्री-परिषद के पास फैसले लेने का अधिकार है. पीठ ने यह भी कहा कि एलजी के पास कोई स्वतंत्र अधिकार नहीं है.

यह भी पढ़ें : सर्विसेज डिपार्टमेंट ने केजरीवाल सरकार का आदेश मानने से किया इनकार!

संविधान पीठ ने सर्वसम्मति से फैसला दिया कि हर मामले में LG की सहमति जरूरी नहीं, लेकिन कैबिनेट को फैसलों की जानकारी देनी होगी. चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा ने कहा था, हमने सभी पहलुओं - संविधान, 239एए की व्याख्या, मंत्रिपरिषद की शक्तियां आदि - पर गौर किया.

VIDEO : दिल्ली में ट्रांसफर-पोस्टिंग पर ठनी


सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में साफ कर दिया है कि दिल्ली की असली 'बॉस' चुनी हुई सरकार ही है यानी दिल्ली सरकार. बता दें कि दिल्ली सरकार बनाम उप राज्यपाल के इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 11 याचिकाएं दाखिल हुई थीं. 6 दिसंबर 2017 को मामले में पांच जजों की संविधान पीठ ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा था.


