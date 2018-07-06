LG से मिलने के बाद बोले केजरीवाल - अगर केंद्र सरकार SC का ऑर्डर नहीं मानेगी तो देश में अराजकता फैल जाएगी

Chaired Expenditure-Finance-Comittee meeting. Two major projects cleared -
1. Final installment for Signature Bridge. Now it would be completed by Oct'18
2. Two new academic blocks and 3 new hostels in Delhi Technical Univ(DTU). This would add approx 3000 more students to DTU. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 6, 2018
Directed PWD secy to place the proposal for CCTV cameras in next Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2018
Thank you sir. All of us should work together for the development of Delhi. Constitution is supreme. Orders of SC become the law of the land. They must be respected. https://t.co/9djVvG4VxV— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement