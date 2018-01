राज्यसभा उम्मीदवारों पर भाजपा का केजरीवाल पर हमला, मनोज तिवारी बोले-यह जतना के साथ 'विश्वासघात'

On 28th Nov, Sushil Gupta came to submit his resignation-



I asked him-“Why”?



“सर,मुझे राज्य सभा का वायदा करा है”-was his answer!



“संभव नहीं”-I smiled

“सर आप नहीं जानते..”-He smiled



Less than 40 days-Less said the better!



Otherwise,Sushil is a good man known for his charity!