NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | दिल्ली-एनसीआर |

क्या दिल्ली में भी कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच हो सकता है समझौता, 4-3 फॉर्मूले की चर्चा

आपको बता दें शुक्रवार को आम आदमी पार्टी ने आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए लोकसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए प्रभारियों की घोषणा कर दी है.

,
311 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
क्या दिल्ली में भी कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच हो सकता है समझौता, 4-3 फॉर्मूले की चर्चा

गठबंधन की चर्चा के बीच दोनों ही पार्टी के नेता ऐसी किसी संभावना से इन्कार कर रहे हैं. (फाइल फोटो )

खास बातें

  1. आम आदमी पार्टी और कांग्रेस के बीच समझौते की चर्चा
  2. 4-3 फॉर्मूले पर हो समझौते की बात
  3. आम आदमी पार्टी और कांग्रेस ने किया इनकार
नई दिल्ली: चर्चा है कि दिल्ली में भी आम आदमी पार्टी और कांग्रेस के बीच 2019 में होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर गठबंधन हो सकता है. इस समझौते के तहत आप 4 और कांग्रेस 3 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ सकती है. हालांकि आप से जुड़े सूत्रों का कहना है कि दिल्ली में किसी भी सूरत में आम आदमी पार्टी गठबंधन नहीं करेगी. पार्टी सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस समय पार्टी का सबसे मजबूत और इकलौता राज्य दिल्ली ही है ऐसे में वह इसको दूसरे के साथ कैसे बांट सकती है. पार्टी अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार के कामकाज के आधार पर दिल्ली की सभी सातों लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी.

 
केजरीवाल के लिए खतरे की घंटी, थम नहीं रहा 'AAP' उम्‍मीदवारों की जमानत जब्‍त होने का सिलसिला

आपको बता दें शुक्रवार को आम आदमी पार्टी ने आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए लोकसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए प्रभारियों की घोषणा कर दी है. शिक्षा मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया की सलाहकार रही आतिशी मारलेना को पूर्वी दिल्ली सीट का प्रभारी बनाया गया है. पार्टी प्रवक्ता दिलीप पांडेय को उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली,पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय सचिव पंकज गुप्ता को चांदनी चौक का प्रभार दिया गया है. पार्टी के कोषाध्यक्ष रहे युवा नेता राघव चड्ढा को दक्षिणी दिल्ली जबकि कुछ समय पहले बीजेपी से AAP में आये गुग्गन सिंह रंगा को उत्तर-पश्चिम दिल्ली लोकसभा क्षेत्र का प्रभारी बनाया गया है. 

 
वीडियो : जनता से चंदे की अपील

दिल्ली की 7 में से 5 सीटों के प्रभारी नियुक्त हो गए हैं जबकि बाकी बचे 2 भी जल्द घोषित होंगे. ये प्रभारी ही असल में संभावित उम्मीदवार हो सकते हैं.  ये नियुक्तियां करते हुए पार्टी के दिल्ली संयोजक गोपाल राय ने कहा कि 'पार्टी को दिल्ली में बूथ स्तर पर मज़बूत करने के लिए इनको प्रभारी नियुक्त किया जा रहा है. ये अपने लोकसभा क्षेत्र में संगठन को और मज़बूत करने पर ध्यान देंगे.
 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

311 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव : कांग्रेस और बीएसपी के बीच अंदर ही अंदर ही बातचीत शुरू
Congress -Aam Adami Party in Delhi

Advertisement

 
 
 