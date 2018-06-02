क्या दिल्ली में भी कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच हो सकता है समझौता, 4-3 फॉर्मूले की चर्चा

.@ajaymaken जी! कांग्रेस के कुछ वरिष्ठ नेता 'आम आदमी पार्टी' के संपर्क में हैं, और वे हरियाणा, दिल्ली और पंजाब में हमारा साथ/सहयोग चाहते हैं, और दिल्ली में हमसे वे एक सीट मांग रहें हैं. https://t.co/q8v6Xyujr1— Dilip K. Pandey (@dilipkpandey) June 1, 2018
On “so called” offer of AAP to Congress for 3 seats,look at my reply to Kejriwal!टिप्पणियांWhen the people of Delhi are continuously rejecting Kejriwal Govt, why should we come to their rescue?
After all, Kejriwal with team Anna supported by RSS, helped in creating this monster of Modi! pic.twitter.com/D8IwcqF0t9 — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) June 1, 2018
