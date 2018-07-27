NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Weather Report: जानिए दिल्ली-NCR में कब तक होगी बारिश, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया नया पूर्वानुमान...

दिल्ली-NCR के लोगों को पिछले दो दिनों से लगातार हो रही बारिश से फिलहाल निजात मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं दिख रही है.

,
मौसम विभाग ने अगले 48 घंटों तक दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश का अनुमान लगाया.

मौसम विभाग ने अगले 48 घंटों तक दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश का अनुमान लगाया.

नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली-NCR के लोगों को पिछले दो दिनों से लगातार हो रही बारिश से फिलहाल निजात मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं दिख रही है. मौसम विभाग की तरफ से जारी ताजा पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार राष्ट्रीय राजधानी और उसके आसपास के इलाकों में अगले 48 घंटों तक बारिश होगी. मौसम विभाग के उप महानिदेशक बीपी यादव ने कहा है कि अगले 48 घंटों तक दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कुछ इलाकों में भारी बारिश भी होगी. 

यह भी पढ़ें : Weather Report : अगले 24 घंटे में दिल्ली सहित कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अनुमान
 
इससे पहले राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में आज लगातार दूसरे दिन भारी बारिश से जलभराव तथा यातायात अवरुद्ध होने से राहगीरों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा. दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर इस स्थिति के बारे में ताजा जानकारी डाली है. उधर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को सड़कों पर पानी भरने के मुद्दे पर नाराजगी जताते हुए भी देखा गया.
 

यह भी पढ़ें : दिल्ली-NCR में रात से लगातार हो रही है बारिश से जगह-जगह पानी भरा, गाजियाबाद में बंद किये गये स्कूल, 8 बड़ी बातें

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कहा कि नांगलोई और नजफगढ़ के बीच, खासकर सत्यभामा अस्पताल के पास सड़क पर पानी भरने से लोगों का निकलना दूभर हो गया. अली गांव ट्रैफिक सिग्नल, महरौली-महीपालपुर से दिल्ली हवाईअड्डे के मार्ग पर, जाकिर हुसैन कॉलेज, रामलीला मैदान और सिविक सेंटर पर जलभराव की खबरें मिलीं. यातायात पुलिस ने बताया कि जगह-जगह पानी भर जाने से ओखला मंडी, बदरपुर रेलवे अंडरपास, आईपी फ्लाईओवर के पास, मोदी मिल फ्लाईओवर के नीचे, जवाहरलाल नेहरू मार्ग और अन्य इलाकों में भी जलभराव के हालात बन गए.

VIDEO: उत्तर भारत में बारिश का कहर, मेरठ में मकान ढहने से 2 बच्चों की मौत


गाजियाबाद में जिला मजिस्ट्रेट के आदेश पर कई स्कूल खराब मौसम और भारी बारिश के कारण शुक्रवार को बंद रहे. मौसम विभाग ने पूरे दिन हल्की से भारी बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है.


