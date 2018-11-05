आप MLA अमानतुल्लाह की सफाई- CM केजरीवाल पर हमला कर सकते थे मनोज तिवारी, इसलिए हमने मंच पर चढ़ने से रोका

क्या बोले पार्टी विधायक अमानतुल्लाह
When he (Manoj Tiwari) was trying to climb the stage I stopped him, I didn't push him. It was obvious from his actions that if he was successful in climbing the stage he would have misbehaved or attacked CM and Deputy CM: Amanatullah Khan, AAP pic.twitter.com/knPWOtinAq— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018
Manoj Tiwari was not invited at inauguration of Signature Bridge still he came there with his supporters. They torn our posters&hoardings,showed black flags&attacked our workers. When Arvind ji arrived they came near the stage but police didn't stopped them: Amanatullah Khan, AAP pic.twitter.com/JZBcp7sR9P— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018
