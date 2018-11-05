NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
आप MLA अमानतुल्लाह की सफाई- CM केजरीवाल पर हमला कर सकते थे मनोज तिवारी, इसलिए हमने मंच पर चढ़ने से रोका

दिल्ली के सिग्नेचर ब्रिज (Signature Bridge) के उद्घाटन समारोह में बीजेपी सांसद  मनोज तिवारी (Manoj Tiwari) को धक्का देने के आरोपों पर जानिए क्या बोले आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान (Amanatullah Khan).

,
आप MLA अमानतुल्लाह की सफाई- CM केजरीवाल पर हमला कर सकते थे मनोज तिवारी, इसलिए हमने मंच पर चढ़ने से रोका

दिल्ली में सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के उद्घाटन समारोह के दौरान 'आप' विधायक अमानतुल्लाह ने दिया बीजेपी सांसद मनोज तिवारी को धक्का.

खास बातें

  1. मनोज तिवारी से धक्कामुक्की के आरोप पर आप विधायक की सफाई
  2. आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह ने कहा- सीएम केजरीवाल पर कर सकते थे हमला
  3. मनोज तिवारी को सिर्फ मंच पर चढ़ने से रोका, धक्का नहीं दिया
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली के सिग्नेचर ब्रिज (Signature Bridge) के उद्घाटन समारोह में बीजेपी सांसद  मनोज तिवारी (Manoj Tiwari) को धक्का देने के आरोपों पर 'आप' विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान (Amanatullah Khan) ने सफाई पेश की है. उन्होंने आरोपों का खंडन किया है. दरअसल, इस प्रकरण में एक वीडियो सामने आया था, जिसमें आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक अमानतुल्लाह, बीजेपी के  सांसद मनोज तिवारी को स्टेज से नीचे धक्का देते हुए दिख रहे हैं.  मनोज तिवारी ने सिग्नेचर ब्रिज (Signature Bridge) के उद्घाटन से पहले अपने साथ बदसलूकी करने का आम आदमी पार्टी के समर्थकों पर आरोप लगाया था. उन्होंने कहा था कि 'आप' के कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनके साथ गाली-गलौच और धक्का मुक्की की .हालांकि मनोज तिवारी के इस बयान के बाद 'आप' के नेता दिलीप पांडेय ने सभी आरोपों को निराधार बताते हुए कहा था कि बदसलूकी और धक्का मुक्की 'आप' के कार्यकर्ताओं ने नहीं बल्कि बीजेपी के लोगों ने किया है.

टिप्पणियां
यह भी पढ़ें- सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के बदले AAP ने पोस्ट की नीदरलैंड की तस्वीर, BJP बोली- चोरी तो आपकी फितरत में हैक्या बोले पार्टी विधायक अमानतुल्लाह
आम आदमी पार्टी विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान((Amanatullah Khan)ने कहा," जब वह (मनोज तिवारी) स्टेज पर चढ़ने की कोशिश कर रहे थे तो मैने उन्हें रोकने की कोशिश की. हालांकि, मैने उन्हें कोई धक्का नहीं दिया. जिस ढंग से वह एक्शन में थे, अगर वह मंच पर चढ़ने में सफल हो जाते तो वह मुख्यमंत्री और उप मुख्यमंत्री से बदसलूकी या हमला कर सकते थे." विधायक ने आगे कहा कि सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के उद्घाटन समारोह में बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी आमंत्रित नहीं थे, फिर फिर वह समर्थकों के साथ आए. वह हमारे पोस्टर्स और होर्डिंग्स फाड़ रहे थे. काला  झंडा दिखाने के साथ हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमले कर रहे थे. जब अरविंद केजरीवाल मंच पर आए तो वे भी मंच के नजदीक आ गए, मगर पुलिस ने रोका नहीं.
 
गौरतलब है कि  दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने रविवार की शाम(4 नवंबर) सिग्नेचर ब्रिज का उद्घाटन किया. इस मौके पर उनके साथ डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया और दिल्ली सरकार के अन्य मंत्री व विधायक भी मौजूद थे. सीएम की ओर से उद्घाटन किए जाने से पहले बीजेपी सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने जमकर बवाल काटा. उन्होंने इस दौरान आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा खुदपर हमले की बात कही.मनोज तिवारी  का आरोप है कि जब वह उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम के दौरान स्टेज के पास पहुंचे तो उनके खिलाफ पहले आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने नारे लगाए और बाद में उनके साथ बदसलूकी की. खास बात यह है कि दिल्ली सरकार की तरफ से उन्हें उद्घाटन समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए न्यौता नहीं दिया गया था.

वीडियो- सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के उद्घाटन से पहले हंगामा
 


