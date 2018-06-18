Day 4 of Hunger Strike
वज़न कम हो गया है
मनोबल और बढ़ गया है
शारीरिक तौर से कमज़ोर हो गये हैं
मानसिक रूप से और मज़बूत!
हम @ArvindKejriwal का ग़रूर तोड़ेंगे
और दिल्ली को पानी दिलवा कर रहेंगें!!@p_sahibsingh@KapilMishra_IND@Gupta_vijenderpic.twitter.com/Ei5fW41vPF — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2018
'Karne mein zero, dharne mein hero, Karna kuch nahi dharna sab kuch' This is their mindset, it is destroying the trust people of Delhi had put in them: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,Union Minister on AAP protests. pic.twitter.com/jRIdyPYsh0— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018
After the appeal of @arvindkejriwal, I trust the PM will also intervene and get the strike over. It will be a good step by him for the people of Delhi and democracy at large. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step..Jai Hind!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 18, 2018
Our dear friend, dynamic & most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship & has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 18, 2018
Good morning Delhi— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2018
Last nite, Satinder Jain’s ketone levels increased n he complained of headache, bodyache, difficulty in breathing n difficulty in passing urine. So, he had to be shifted to hospital. Now, he is doing well.
It is 6th day of Mansh’s fast. He is doing well
Advertisement
Advertisement