खास बातें मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन को रविवार रात अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया आज मनीष सिसोदिया के अनशन का छठा दिन है केजरीवाल ने कहा, सतेंद्र जैन की हालत ठीक है



केजरीवाल और उनके मंत्रियों के धरने का सातवां दिन LIVE UPDATES

'Karne mein zero, dharne mein hero, Karna kuch nahi dharna sab kuch' This is their mindset, it is destroying the trust people of Delhi had put in them: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,Union Minister on AAP protests. pic.twitter.com/jRIdyPYsh0 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

After the appeal of @arvindkejriwal, I trust the PM will also intervene and get the strike over. It will be a good step by him for the people of Delhi and democracy at large. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step..Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 18, 2018

Our dear friend, dynamic & most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship & has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 18, 2018

Good morning Delhi



Last nite, Satinder Jain’s ketone levels increased n he complained of headache, bodyache, difficulty in breathing n difficulty in passing urine. So, he had to be shifted to hospital. Now, he is doing well.



It is 6th day of Mansh’s fast. He is doing well — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2018

सात दिन से उपराज्‍यपाल के घर अनशन पर बैठे दिल्ली सरकार के मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन को रविवार रात अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया. तबीयत बिगड़ने पर दिल्ली सरकार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को एलएनजेपी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया. ख़ुद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर ये जानकारी दी. वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता और हज़ारों कार्यकर्ता रविवार शाम दिल्ली की सड़कों पर उतरे. पीएम आवास का घेराव करने के लिए ये लोग मंडी हाउस पर जुटे और पीएम हाउस की ओर बढ़ने लगे. लेकिन पुलिस ने इन्हें संसद मार्ग से आगे नहीं बढ़ने दिया और यहीं पर मार्च ख़त्म हो गया. आम आदमी पार्टी के इस मार्च को सीपीएम का भी साथ मिला. सीपीएम कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ सीताराम येचुरी ख़ुद इस मार्च में शामिल हुए. बीजेपी के बाग़ी शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा और डीएमके नेता एम के स्टालिन ने भी इस मार्च का समर्थन किया. मार्च के दौरान दिल्ली के 5 मेट्रो स्टेशनों को बंद रखा गया था. वहीं आईएएस अफ़सरों की हड़ताल को लेकर धरने पर बैठे दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अधिकारियों को सुरक्षा का भरोसा दिलाया है. अधिकारियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि अधिकारी काम पर आएं उन्हें डरने की ज़रूरत नहीं है. वो मेरे परिवार का हिस्सा हैं. वो चुनी हुई सरकार का विरोध बंद करें. इससे पहले दिल्ली आईएएस एसोसिएशन ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर दिल्ली सरकार के इस दावे का खंडन किया कि अधिकारी हड़ताल पर हैं और काम नहीं कर रहे. IAS एसोसिएशन ने कहा कि हम हड़ताल पर नहीं हैं. हम निष्पक्ष हैं और हमारा राजनीति से कोई लेना देना नहीं है.- आप के बागी विधाय‍क कपिल मिश्रा ने ट्वीट करके कहा है कि आज हमारे अनशन का चौथा दिन है. वज़न कम हो गया है, मनोबल और बढ़ गया है. शारीरिक तौर से कमज़ोर हो गये हैं और मानसिक रूप से और मज़बूत! हम अरविंद केजरीवाल का ग़रूर तोड़ेंगे और दिल्ली को पानी दिलवा कर रहेंगें!!- आम आदमी पार्टी के धरन के पर केन्‍द्र मंत्री मुख्‍तार अब्‍बास नकवी ने कहा कि करने में जीरो और धरने में हीरो, करना कुछ नहीं धरना सब कुछ है. उन्‍होंने कहा कि दिल्‍ली की जनता ने उन पर जो विश्‍वास जताया था उसका बर्बाद करने में लगे हैं.- शत्रुघ्‍न सिन्‍हा ने दूसरे ट्वीट में कहा कि अरविंद केजरीवाल की अपील के बाद मुझे विश्‍वास है कि पीएम मोदी भी हस्तक्षेप करेंगे और हड़ताल खत्म कर देगा. उनका यह कदम दिल्‍ली के लोगों के लिए और लोकतंत्र के लिए एक अच्छा कदम होगा. एक हजार मील की यात्रा एक ही चरण से शुरू होती है. जय हिंद!- हमारे प्यारे दोस्त, दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कूटनीति का परिचय दिया और अधिकारियों से अपील की है कि वह काम पर वापस आएं. उन्‍होंने दो कदम बढ़ाए और आशा है कि नौकरशाहों की तथाकथित हड़ताल अब खत्म हो जाएगी. जय हिन्द!- दिल्‍ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया है. उन्‍होंने कहा कि बीती रात सत्येंद्र जैन का कीटोन लेवल बढ़ गया और उन्हें सिर दर्द, बदन दर्द, सांस लेने में दिक़्क़त और पेशाब में दिक़्क़त होने लगी. इसलिए, उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया. अब उनकी हालत ठीक है.आज मनीष सिसोदिया के अनशन का छठा दिन है. वो ठीक हैं.- केजरीवाल और उनके सहयोगियों के एलजी हाउस में चल रहे धरने के ख़िलाफ़ एक जनहित याचिका पर दिल्ली हाइकोर्ट आज सुनवाई करेगा. जनहित याचिका में कहा गया है कि मुख्यमंत्री और मंत्री हड़ताल नहीं कर सकते क्योंकि वो संवैधानिक पदों पर होते हैं. इसलिए हड़ताल को असंवैधानिक और ग़ैरक़ानूनी क़रार दिया जाए. याचिका में ये भी कहा गया है कि मुख्यमंत्री को ज़िम्मेदारी निभाने का आदेश दिया जाए क्योंकि हड़ताल की वजह से दिल्ली का सारा कामकाज ठप हो गया है.- हाइकोर्ट में एक और याचिका दायर कर मांग की गई है कि वो दिल्ली सरकार के आईएएस अफ़सरों की हड़ताल ख़त्म करने का आदेश दे.- नीति आयोग की बैठक में भी दिल्ली के सियासी संकट का मुद्दा गूंजा. पश्चिम बंगाल, कर्नाटक, आंध्र प्रदेश और केरल के मुख्यमंत्रियों ने पीएम मोदी से मिलकर दिल्ली सरकार की समस्याओं पर बात की. और तत्काल इस समस्या के समाधान की अपील की. - केजरीवाल अपने एक ट्वीट को लेकर बुरे फंस गए. रविवार को उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि किस नियम के तहत एलजी नीति आयोग की बैठक में शामिल हुए हैं. मैंने उन्हें अपनी जगह जाने की इजाज़त नहीं दी. जवाब में नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत ने उनके दावे को सिरे से ख़ारिज करते हुए कहा कि एलजी इस बैठक में शामिल नहीं हुए हैं.