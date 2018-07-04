SC के फैसले पर अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा- यह दिल्ली की जनता और लोकतंत्र की जीत है

A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018
Its a landmark judgement by Supreme Court. Now Delhi Govt will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled. I thank the SC, its a big win for democracy Manish Sisodia,Delhi Deputy Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/U2Pa3jDkSz— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018
वह घटना जिससे केजरीवाल Vs उपराज्यपाल जंग शुरू हुई
I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT.If Delhi Govt&LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then: Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/UhRLmovOKN— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018
