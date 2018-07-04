NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SC के फैसले पर अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा- यह दिल्ली की जनता और लोकतंत्र की जीत है

दिल्ली सरकार बनाम एलजी मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली के लोगों की जीत बताई है.

,
  1. अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा- दिल्ली की जनता और लोकतंत्र की बड़ी जीत
  2. मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा- अब दिल्ली का काम नहीं रुकेगा
  3. वहीं मनोज तिवारी ने कहा- केजरीवाल को जोर का थप्पड़ पड़ा है
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली सरकार बनाम एलजी मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली के लोगों की जीत बताई है. कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद उन्होंने एक ट्वीट कर कहा कि यह दिल्ली के लोगों की बड़ी जीत है. साथ ही साथ लोकतंत्र की भी बड़ी जीत है.  दूसरी तरफ, दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि यह सुप्रीम कोर्ट का ऐतिहासिक फैसला है. अब दिल्ली सरकार को फाइलें उप राज्यपाल को नहीं भेजनी होंगी और काम नहीं रुकेगा. उन्होंने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि यह लोकतंत्र की बड़ी जीत है. दूसरी तरफ दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता शीला दीक्षित ने कहा कि मैं सोचती हूं कि जो सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा वह बहुत साफ है. दिल्ली राज्य नहीं बल्कि केंद्र शासित प्रदेश है. अगर दिल्ली सरकार और एलजी साथ मिलकर काम नहीं करेंगे तो दिल्ली को समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ेगा.
शीला दीक्षित ने कहा कि दिल्ली में 15 वर्षों तक कांग्रेस की सरकार थी. इस दौरान किसी भी तरह की दिक्कत नहीं हुई. कोई द्वंद सामने नहीं आया. वहीं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद बाद भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने कहा कि मैं आज आम आदमी पार्टी को नीचा नहीं दिखाना चाहता हूं. कोर्ट ने कहा है कि अराजकता की जगह नहीं है. ये केजरीवाल के लिए ही तो कहा है. कोर्ट ने भी कहा कि संविधान को सबको मानना चाहिए. मनोज तिवारी ने कहा कि वैसे ज़ोर का थप्पड़ केजरीवाल को भी पड़ा है. देखिये, मैं एलजी का प्रवक्ता नहीं हूं. मैं बीजेपी की तरफ़ से कहता हूं कि सभी को संविधान का पालन करना चाहिए. मैं LG के पास और केजरीवाल के पास ख़ुद जाऊंगा और कहूंगा की मिलकर काम करें. दूसरी तरफ, पूर्व अटॉरनी जनरल सोली सोराबजी ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह अच्छा फैसला है. दिल्ली सरकार और एलजी को सद्भाव पूर्वक साथ आना चाहिए. हमेशा टकराव ठीक नहीं है. यह लोकतंत्र के लिए भी अच्छा नहीं है. 
गौरतलब है कि दिल्ली सरकार बनाम एलजी मामले में फैसला सुनाते चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा ने कहा, संविधान का पालन सबका कर्तव्य है, सभी संवैधानिक फंक्शनरीज़ के बीच संवैधानिक भरोसा होना चाहिए और सभी को संविधान की भावना के तहत काम करना चाहिए. उन्होंने कहा कि  संविधान के मुताबिक प्रशासनिक फैसले भी सबका सामूहिक कर्तव्य है और सभी संवैधानिक पदाधिकारियों को संवैधानिक नैतिकता को बरकरार रखना चाहिए. चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा ने कहा कि राज्य को बिना किसी दखल के कामकाज की आजादी हो.  दिल्ली सरकार को हर फैसला एलजी को बताना होगा. हालांकि, हर मामले में एलजी की सहमति जरूरी नहीं है. CJI व दो अन्य न्यायमूर्तियों ने कह कि LG सीमित सेंस के साथ प्रशासक हैं. वह राज्यपाल नहीं हैं. LG एक्समेंटेड क्षेत्रों को छोड़कर बाकी मामलों में दिल्ली सरकार की 'एड एंड एडवाइस' मानने के लिए बाध्य हैं.  वह घटना जिससे केजरीवाल Vs उपराज्यपाल जंग शुरू हुई  

