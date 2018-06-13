LIVE: CM केजरीवाल ने दूसरी रात भी एलजी हाउस में बिताई, AAP ने कहा- ऐसी कई रातें कुर्बान करने को तैयार

"LG साहब ये लड़ाई किसी व्यक्ति विशेष की नहीं है। ये लड़ाई दिल्ली की जनता के हक़ की लड़ाई है। उनके हक़ के लिए एक रात क्या ऐसी कई रातें कुर्बान।"— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 12, 2018
CM @ArvindKejriwal spending 2nd night at LG House.
Our 2nd nite at LG House. We r here becoz
We luv Del n we care for Del
We hv worked v hard for Del
We want Del to further improve
We feel shattered becoz many
great initiatives getting stuck
Lets improve our beloved Del, LG Sir. N lets do it togethr — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement