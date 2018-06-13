NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
LIVE: CM केजरीवाल ने दूसरी रात भी एलजी हाउस में बिताई, AAP ने कहा- ऐसी कई रातें कुर्बान करने को तैयार

कैबिनेट के तीन मंत्रियों समेत एलजी के दफ्तर में मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल का धरना जारी है. सीएम ने एलजी ऑफिस से ही वीडियो जारी कर अपनी दो प्रमुख मांगों को दोहराया है,

,
दिल्‍ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और तीन मंत्रियों का धरना जारी

खास बातें

  1. सत्येंद्र जैन का मंगलवार से अनशन जारी है
  2. सीएम ने वीडियो जारी कर अपनी दो प्रमुख मांगों को दोहराया है
  3. कैबिनेट के 3 मंत्रियों समेत एलजी के दफ्तर में केजरीवाल का धरना जारी है
नई दिल्ली: कैबिनेट के तीन मंत्रियों समेत एलजी के दफ्तर में मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल का धरना जारी है. सीएम ने एलजी ऑफिस से ही वीडियो जारी कर अपनी दो प्रमुख मांगों को दोहराया है, वहीं सत्येंद्र जैन का मंगलवार से अनशन जारी है. इस बीच आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक और कार्यकरता आज (बुधवार को) सीएम हाउस से एलजी हाउस तक 4 बजे मार्च निकालेंगे.

केजरीवाल और 3 मंत्रियों का एलजी हाउस पर धरना जारी LIVE UPDATES


- आम आदमी पार्टी ने कहा- LG साहब ये लड़ाई किसी व्यक्ति विशेष की नहीं है. ये लड़ाई दिल्ली की जनता के हक़ की लड़ाई है. उनके हक़ के लिए एक रात क्या ऐसी कई रातें कुर्बान.
 
- मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया, ‘एलजी हाउस में हमारी दूसरी रात. हम यहां इसलिए हैं क्योंकि हमें दिल्ली से प्यार है और हम उसकी कद्र करते हैं. हम चाहते हैं कि दिल्ली और बेहतर बने. हमें दुख होता है कि कई अच्छे कदम अटके पड़े हैं. चलिए , अपनी प्यारी दिल्ली को बेहतर बनाएं एलजी सर. साथ मिलकर ऐसा करते हैं. ’    

 
- प्रशासनिक समस्याओं से जुड़ी अपनी लड़ाई को उप-राज्यपाल के दफ्तर तक ले जाते हुए केजरीवाल और उनकी कैबिनेट के मंत्री सोमवार शाम से लेकर अब तक वहां डटे हुए हैं. 

- अपनी मांगों को लेकर दबाव बनाने की खातिर स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने बेमियादी भूख हड़ताल शुरू कर दी है. 

- दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) सरकार की मांग है कि आईएएस अधिकारियों को ‘हड़ताल’ खत्म करने के निर्देश दिए जाएं और ‘चार महीने’ से काम में रोड़े अटका रहे अधिकारियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए.  

टिप्पणियां
- मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल, उप-मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया, मंत्री गोपाल राय, सत्येंद्र जैन ने मंगलवार शाम 5:30 बजे उप-राज्यपाल अनिल बैजल से मुलाकात की थी और उसके बाद से उनके दफ्तर में वे डेरा डाले हुए हैं.

 


