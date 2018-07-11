Basement is where the children play, there were 2 teachers watching them, they usually sit on the ground and the fan had gone for repair that day.The allegations are wrong: Farah Diba, Head Mistress, Rabea Girls' Public School pic.twitter.com/pkKTkPLwHe

Delhi: More than 15 kindergarten students from Rabea Girls' Public School were allegedly locked up in basement for not paying fees. A parent says,"My 4-year-old daughter was punished by school authorities for not paying fees while fact is I have already paid for next 6 months." pic.twitter.com/BF3hLpgTgj