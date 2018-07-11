NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
दिल्‍ली: फीस नहीं देने पर स्‍कूल ने 50 बच्चियों को 5 घंटे तक बनाया बंधक, CM केजरीवाल ने मांगी रिपोर्ट
दिल्‍ली के बल्लीमारान के राबिया गर्ल्स पब्लिक स्कूल में सोमवार को केजी और नर्सरी के 50 बच्चियों को बेसमेंट में बंधक बनाकर 5 घण्टे तक बिठाने के आरोप लगे हैं.

दिल्‍ली: फीस नहीं देने पर स्‍कूल ने 50 बच्चियों को 5 घंटे तक बनाया बंधक, CM केजरीवाल ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

दिल्‍ली के बल्लीमारान के राबिया गर्ल्स पब्लिक स्कूल ने 50 बच्चियों को बेसमेंट में बंधक बनाया

खास बातें

  1. केजी और नर्सरी के 50 बच्चियों को बेसमेंट में बंधक बनाने का आरोप
  2. दिल्ली पुलिस को इस मामले में 16 शिकायतें मिली हैं
  3. पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है.
नई दिल्ली: दिल्‍ली के बल्लीमारान के राबिया गर्ल्स पब्लिक स्कूल में सोमवार को केजी और नर्सरी के 50 बच्चियों को बेसमेंट में बंधक बनाकर 5 घण्टे तक बिठाने के आरोप लगे हैं. दिल्ली पुलिस को इस मामले में 16 शिकायतें मिली हैं और पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है. इस दौरान बच्चियों का भूख प्यास से बुरा हाल था. ख़बर के मुताबिक, बेसमेंट में जहां बच्चियों को रखा गया था, वहां पंखा भी नहीं था. छुट्टी के समय जब अभिभावक अपने बच्चों को लेने पहुंचे तो इन्हें इस बात का पता चला जिसके बाद अभिभावकों ने हंगामा किया. इस मामले में दिल्‍ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने रिपोर्ट तलब की है. 

पुलिस ने जुवेनाइल एक्ट की धारा 75 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है. आज राष्ट्रीय बाल आयोग और दिल्ली बाल आयोग ने भी स्कूल का दौरा किया. बच्चों के घरवालों का आरोप है कि बच्चों को 5 घण्टे तक तेज़ गर्मी और उमस में बाहर का गेट बंद कर गेट में रखा गया, क्योंकि प्रिंसिपल के मुताबिक, हमने फीस जमा नहीं की है, जबकि हम लोग पहले ही फीस जमा कर चुके हैं.
वहीं स्कूल की हेडमिस्ट्रेस का कहना है कि बेसमेंट बच्चों की एक्टिविटी क्लास है और वहां हर रोज़ बच्चे जाते हैं. बंधक बनाने के आरोप पूरी तरह गलत हैं. 

 
इस मामले में राबिया गर्ल्‍स पब्लिक स्‍कूल में पढ़ने वाली एक छात्रा के पिता ने कहा कि स्‍कूल फीस नहीं देने पर उनकी बेटी को स्‍कूल ने बंधक बनाया जबकि उन्‍होंने छह महीने की फीस स्‍कूल में जमा कर रखी है.


सेंट्रल दिल्‍ली के डीसीपी एंटो अल्फ़ोंस ने कहा कि परिजनों का आरोप है कि बच्‍चों को बंधक बनाकर रखा गया क्‍योंकि उन्‍होंने फीस नहीं दी थी. हमने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और जांच होगी. वहीं दिल्ली के उप-मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने ट्वीट करके कहा है कि ये ख़बर सुनकर मुझे धक्का लगा. जैसे ही कल इसके बारे में सुना, मैंने तुरंत अफ़सरों से कड़ी कार्रवाई करने को कहा है.

कांग्रेस नेता प्रेम चंद्र मिश्रा ने कहा कि सरकार को ऐसे मामलों में हस्‍ताक्षेप करके स्‍कूल प्रबंधक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए. यहां हम बच्‍चों को पढ़ाने के लिए सब कुछ दाव पर लगा लेते हैं. अगर कोई बच्‍चा समय पर फीस नहीं दे पा रहा है. उसके लिए छोटे बच्‍चे के साथ इस तरह का व्‍यवहार पर स्‍कूल का लाइसेंस रद्द होना चाहिए.  

